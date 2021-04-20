Software Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels (CH664CT) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an experienced Software Architect to join their Electronic Delivery Channels Team.

Responsibilities

Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)

Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

The position has no direct reports

Qualifications and Experience

Min:

Grade 12

A relevant IT qualification

At least 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development

Ideal:

At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels

Knowledge of

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

API design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Service-oriented Architecture (SOA

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Ideal: Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Cloud Services (AWS)

Personal attributes:

Communication

Communication skills (written and verbal) in English

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Negotiation and influencing

Facilitation

Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Sense of urgency (commitment)

Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Adaptability to change

Business acumen

Process and organisational thinking

Time management

Planning and organizing skills

Project Management skills

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Additional information:

Contactable on (own) cell phone

Willing to work after hours / over weekend to ensure critical deadlines are met

Available after-hours for system support (if required)

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position