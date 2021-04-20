Software Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels (CH664CT) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Apr 20, 2021

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an experienced Software Architect to join their Electronic Delivery Channels Team.

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)
  • Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

The position has no direct reports

Qualifications and Experience

Min:

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant IT qualification
  • At least 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development

Ideal:

  • At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels

 

 

Knowledge of

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • API design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Service-oriented Architecture (SOA
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

 

Ideal: Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Cloud Services (AWS)

Personal attributes:

Communication

  • Communication skills (written and verbal) in English
  • Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
  • Negotiation and influencing
  • Facilitation
  • Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude

  • Willingness to take ownership and accountability
  • Sense of urgency (commitment)
  • Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Adaptability to change
  • Business acumen
  • Process and organisational thinking

Time management

  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Project Management skills
  • Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Additional information:

  • Contactable on (own) cell phone
  • Willing to work after hours / over weekend to ensure critical deadlines are met
  • Available after-hours for system support (if required)

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

 

 

