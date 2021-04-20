Software Architect: Electronic Delivery Channels (CH664CT) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an experienced Software Architect to join their Electronic Delivery Channels Team.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)
- Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.
The position has no direct reports
Qualifications and Experience
Min:
- Grade 12
- A relevant IT qualification
- At least 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development
Ideal:
- At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels
Knowledge of
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Systems analysis and design
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- API design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Service-oriented Architecture (SOA
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Ideal: Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Cloud Services (AWS)
Personal attributes:
Communication
- Communication skills (written and verbal) in English
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Negotiation and influencing
- Facilitation
- Presentation skills
Mind-set and attitude
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
- Sense of urgency (commitment)
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Adaptability to change
- Business acumen
- Process and organisational thinking
Time management
- Planning and organizing skills
- Project Management skills
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
Additional information:
- Contactable on (own) cell phone
- Willing to work after hours / over weekend to ensure critical deadlines are met
- Available after-hours for system support (if required)
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.