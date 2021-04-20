Solutions Architect – R&D and Innovation at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an experienced Solutions Architect – R&D and Innovation. As a recognized authority the Solution Architect collaborates in R&D and innovation standards & controls and creates the base solution architectures for the innovation initiatives.

Role

The role will be responsible for the architecture of minimum viable product (MVP) initiatives for the innovation team as well as the handover of the architecture to delivery teams for subsequent refinement and implementation.

The solution architect will work closely with other solution architects, business analysts, designers and business users to architect and help shape solutions for the Innovation team.

The position requires an innovative mindset and will require the solution architect to get involved with aspects of design and technical details.

A strong development background will therefore be highly beneficial. A thorough understanding of Retail and IT SDLC is essential.

Education

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc. Comp. Science (or similar)

Experience

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ years Experience in solution architectures, system analysis and design, data modeling and application development methodologies.

3+ years Experience with software development across a variety of development languages.

3+ years Experience in architecting and/or developing solutions in hyperscale environments.

3+ years Experience in agile and/or lean delivery methodologies.

2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes.

Knowledge and skills

Innovative, can-do mindset.

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills with attention to detail.

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills.

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship building skills.

Excellent organization and facilitation skills.

Ability to communicate and work closely with all levels in the enterprise, including BA’s, architects, designers, developers, business stakeholders, project managers, external parties and vendors, etc.

Learn more/Apply for this position