Solutions Engineer at IT Network

Solutions Engineer
Remote Work (Johannesburg based client)
Requirements:
- Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or related.
- 6 + years of professional work experience – Preferably as a solution engineer and/or Systems/Integration Analyst.
- Experience in one of the Agile methodologies (i.e. scrum).
- Experience in working with business stakeholders to unpack the business requirements.
- Able to clearly articulate complex problems and solutions to both technical and non-technical audience.
- Experience in translating business requirements into a working solution.
- Experience in documenting technical requirement specifications (i.e. FRS – Functional Requirement Specification)
- Good understanding of APIs and software integration (familiar with RESTful webservices).
- knowledge in service contract documentation (preferably yaml in swagger).
- Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (i.e Visio, EA and/or websequence).
- Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills and able to build trust in relationships with others.
- Basic understanding of APIs testing tools such as Postman and/or SoapUI.
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Scrum
- API
- Integration
- Design
- Visio
- EA
- Websequence
- Testing
- Postman
- SOAP UI
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- Collaboration skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a Solution Engineer to join their project.