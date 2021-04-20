Solutions Engineer at IT Network

Solutions Engineer

Remote Work (Johannesburg based client)

Requirements:

Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or related.

6 + years of professional work experience – Preferably as a solution engineer and/or Systems/Integration Analyst.

Experience in one of the Agile methodologies (i.e. scrum).

Experience in working with business stakeholders to unpack the business requirements.

Able to clearly articulate complex problems and solutions to both technical and non-technical audience.

Experience in translating business requirements into a working solution.

Experience in documenting technical requirement specifications (i.e. FRS – Functional Requirement Specification)

Good understanding of APIs and software integration (familiar with RESTful webservices).

knowledge in service contract documentation (preferably yaml in swagger).

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (i.e Visio, EA and/or websequence).

Excellent collaboration and communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills and able to build trust in relationships with others.

Basic understanding of APIs testing tools such as Postman and/or SoapUI.

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Scrum

API

Integration

Design

Visio

EA

Websequence

Testing

Postman

SOAP UI

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Collaboration skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johannesburg requires the services of a Solution Engineer to join their project.

