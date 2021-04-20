Splunk Developer – Semi Remote/ Midrand – R600 PH at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Travel to the Germany this year!! Giant manufacturer is urgently looking for Exceptional Splunk Developer experts to join a massive international group that has taken the reigns on forward-thinking manufacturing and technology. Use inventive techs with great minds that think alike and create next generation software systems and see the world while you’re at it.

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!!

Technical Skills:

6+ years commercial experience

Splunk Experience

SPL

AWS

PowerShell

Python

Linux

Cribl

Reference Number for this position is GZ52777 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn, Home Office offering a contract rate of between R480 to R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Splunk

SPL

PowerShell

Python

AWS

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position