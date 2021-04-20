Stock Control Manager/Inventory Manager

Coordinate, plan and implement raw material management systems to meet production

requirements, control inventory levels, reduce shrinkage and eliminate residual/ redundant

materials.

Responsible for overseeing the inventory management system, implementing departmental

strategies for the entire supply chain.

Implement and manage policies and procedures for raw material scheduling, warehouse

operations and supplier quality and performance.

Manage and maintain receiving, warehousing and distribution operational requirements.

Manage stock counts in the raw material stores, warehouse, depot and retail stores on a regular

basis to ensure accurate stocks are reported on and valued.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Relevent Qualification

Experience in Inventory Management

For more info please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

