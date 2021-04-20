Stock Control Manager/Inventory Manager

Coordinate, plan and implement raw material management systems to meet production
requirements, control inventory levels, reduce shrinkage and eliminate residual/ redundant
materials.
Responsible for overseeing the inventory management system, implementing departmental
strategies for the entire supply chain.
Implement and manage policies and procedures for raw material scheduling, warehouse
operations and supplier quality and performance.
Manage and maintain receiving, warehousing and distribution operational requirements.
Manage stock counts in the raw material stores, warehouse, depot and retail stores on a regular
basis to ensure accurate stocks are reported on and valued.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Relevent Qualification
Experience in Inventory Management
For more info please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Inventory Management