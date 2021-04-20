Team Manager: Applications Support

Minimum Requirements:
- Matric and evidence of tertiary education i.e., certification, diploma or degree
- At least 3 years working in an application support role, preferably with complex in-house systems.
- Windows and Microsoft Office.
- Knowledge of relational databases and SQL.
- Knowledge of IT related concepts.
- Relevant IT qualification or certification would be beneficial.
- Experience providing user support on complex software systems is required.
- Experience managing a small team is required.
Desired Skills:
- Resolution of problems related to software
- Manage the applications support team
- Resolution of queries
- Root cause analysis
- Provide users with technical assistance
- Monitor the service desk applications
- Escalating IT related issues
- System support
- Retrieve scripts
- Software testing
- Service desk applications
- Manage support team
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the financial services / insurance industry requires a Team Manager: Applications and Support who will be based in Durban.
If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Disclaimer
This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”).
The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund