Team Manager: Applications Support

Minimum Requirements:

Matric and evidence of tertiary education i.e., certification, diploma or degree

At least 3 years working in an application support role, preferably with complex in-house systems.

Windows and Microsoft Office.

Knowledge of relational databases and SQL.

Knowledge of IT related concepts.

Relevant IT qualification or certification would be beneficial.

Experience providing user support on complex software systems is required.

Experience managing a small team is required.

Desired Skills:

Resolution of problems related to software

Manage the applications support team

Resolution of queries

Root cause analysis

Provide users with technical assistance

Monitor the service desk applications

Escalating IT related issues

System support

Retrieve scripts

Software testing

Service desk applications

Manage support team

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the financial services / insurance industry requires a Team Manager: Applications and Support who will be based in Durban.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”).

The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position