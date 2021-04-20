Test Analyst at Momentum

Introduction

Do you have an analytical mind and the ability to innovate? Our Retail Life Insurance department is looking for a self-driven, dynamic IT professional who wants to grow their career by contributing to the delivery of innovative IT solutions for our life business. Myriad is Momentum’s market-leading life insurance product, providing life cover to clients in South Africa. Our Myriad product aim in partnering with our clients on their journey to success. We strive to find opportunities in every risk and ensure that current and potential clients can benefit from our innovative solutions. Part of the reason why Myriad has the unique ability to develop superior, forward-thinking products and benefits is because we make it our business to understand our clients’ varying needs.

Role Purpose

Ensure the quality of existing or new IT solutions in accordance with the business requirements and, functional and non-functional requirements.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal clients aligned with Treating Customers Fairly (TCF).

Maintain effective client relationships to ensure successful service delivery and support.

Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly to ensure all risks are mitigated.

Accurately log defects immediately after detection with enough details through follow up on defects assigned, respond to the defects assigned and close all fixed defects within the agreed SLAs for defect management.

Escalated defect related problems to the test team lead within reasonable time.

Execute all tests required and allocated according to the specifications and agreed SLA timeframe.

Ensure data is prepared and restored in a data repository (if required).

Attach screen shots to all passed tests for proof.

Analyse and test requirements specifications for each project allocated according to the specifications and within the Service Level Agreement agreed timeframe.

Review, inspect and prioritise functional requirements according to risks, and confirm full scope of testable requirements.

Design, build and execute test conditions, test procedures and regression tests to cover all requirements extracted, following best practice.

Prepare test data for all the tests designed. Document and store all test deliverables in QC.

Writing test plan documents. Create the traceability matrix in the project. Select test cases or create tests required for test execution including regression testing. Test Plan to be reviewed by BA or subject matter expert.

Live the Momentum values namely Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation &Teamwork.

Liaise with a team of automators. Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.

Take accountability for own performance and development. Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development.

Competencies required

Working with People

Presenting and Communicating Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Experience and Qualifications

Minimum: Diploma in Information Technology

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in software testing.

Qualifications preferred: Testing Qualification (Courses) ISTQB / ISEB

Quality Centre and SQL knowledge (Preferred)

Should you not be contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position