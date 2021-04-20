Test Analyst II SAP Logistics

They are looking for an experienced Test Analyst (SAP Logistics and Warehouse Management) to join their team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

You will be responsible for identifying and defining the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinating the execution of testing, monitoring detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle, and evaluating the overall quality.

To apply, you need to have Matric and formal Software Testing training (ISTQB/ ISEB) combined with 4 years’ manual testing experience and 2 years’ SQL experience. You must have testing experience within a retail environment.

Your testing experience must cover all aspects of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.

You must have 2+ years’ experience using:

SAP Warehouse Management (WM) and Logistics;

Inventory Management (IM);

SAP Materials Management (MM);

SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, and MQ ; and,

; and, Any other modules will be advantageous.

Salary is negotiable based on experience and current remuneration.

