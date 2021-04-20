YAP Senior Facilitator at Afrika Tikkun

Apr 20, 2021

JOB PROFILE – YOUTH ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME SENIOR FACILITATOR

REPORTING TO

GENERAL MANAGER

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

The purpose of the position is the senior facilitation, administration, organisation and successful implementation of the 18-21 Youth Accelerator Programme (YAP) at one of the respective centres.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Program facilitation and delivery

  • Oversee and lead facilitation for the 18-21 programme at the relevant centre.
  • Facilitation of core modules according to set schedule of the programme.
  • Support facilitation role during service provider sessions.

Programme standardization and candidate experience

  • Set the tone for full candidate experience.
  • Facilitate and train modules as well as behavioural experience required by candidates.
  • Ensure programme outcomes through daily habits, facilitation and coaching.

Programme Administration and Coordination

  • Administer and maintain daily administrative records, registration forms, assessment sheet, attendance records and programme stats.
  • Assist in maintaining administrative records for all training provided by service providers.
  • Administer relevant assessments and maintain assessment records.
  • Assist SME in programme evaluation and review for further development of the 18-21 programme.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

  • Exceptional facilitation skills: both classroom and online.
  • Knowledge and understanding of age-appropriate
  • learning approaches and methods.
  • High emotional maturity
  • Resourcefulness and research skills.
  • Advanced computer skills.
  • Exceptional communication skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Interpersonal and relationship building skills.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Ability to solve problems
  • Ability to priorities and meet deadlines, which would mean working long and flexible hours
  • Ability to handle confidential information
  • Ensures the good results are consistently driven
  • Ability to operate well under pressure
  • Able to accept responsibility and effective decision-making
  • Attention to detail
  • Professional outlook
  • Positive attitude

Desired Skills:

  • Problem solving skills
  • Communication (written and verbal)
  • Exceptional Facilitation skills

