YAP Senior Facilitator at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE – YOUTH ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME SENIOR FACILITATOR
REPORTING TO
GENERAL MANAGER
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
The purpose of the position is the senior facilitation, administration, organisation and successful implementation of the 18-21 Youth Accelerator Programme (YAP) at one of the respective centres.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Program facilitation and delivery
- Oversee and lead facilitation for the 18-21 programme at the relevant centre.
- Facilitation of core modules according to set schedule of the programme.
- Support facilitation role during service provider sessions.
Programme standardization and candidate experience
- Set the tone for full candidate experience.
- Facilitate and train modules as well as behavioural experience required by candidates.
- Ensure programme outcomes through daily habits, facilitation and coaching.
Programme Administration and Coordination
- Administer and maintain daily administrative records, registration forms, assessment sheet, attendance records and programme stats.
- Assist in maintaining administrative records for all training provided by service providers.
- Administer relevant assessments and maintain assessment records.
- Assist SME in programme evaluation and review for further development of the 18-21 programme.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Exceptional facilitation skills: both classroom and online.
- Knowledge and understanding of age-appropriate
- learning approaches and methods.
- High emotional maturity
- Resourcefulness and research skills.
- Advanced computer skills.
- Exceptional communication skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Interpersonal and relationship building skills.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Ability to solve problems
- Ability to priorities and meet deadlines, which would mean working long and flexible hours
- Ability to handle confidential information
- Ensures the good results are consistently driven
- Ability to operate well under pressure
- Able to accept responsibility and effective decision-making
- Attention to detail
- Professional outlook
- Positive attitude
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving skills
- Communication (written and verbal)
- Exceptional Facilitation skills