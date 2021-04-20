YAP Senior Facilitator at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – YOUTH ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME SENIOR FACILITATOR

REPORTING TO

GENERAL MANAGER

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

The purpose of the position is the senior facilitation, administration, organisation and successful implementation of the 18-21 Youth Accelerator Programme (YAP) at one of the respective centres.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Program facilitation and delivery

Oversee and lead facilitation for the 18-21 programme at the relevant centre.

Facilitation of core modules according to set schedule of the programme.

Support facilitation role during service provider sessions.

Programme standardization and candidate experience

Set the tone for full candidate experience.

Facilitate and train modules as well as behavioural experience required by candidates.

Ensure programme outcomes through daily habits, facilitation and coaching.

Programme Administration and Coordination

Administer and maintain daily administrative records, registration forms, assessment sheet, attendance records and programme stats.

Assist in maintaining administrative records for all training provided by service providers.

Administer relevant assessments and maintain assessment records.

Assist SME in programme evaluation and review for further development of the 18-21 programme.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 5 years’ experience

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Exceptional facilitation skills: both classroom and online.

Knowledge and understanding of age-appropriate

learning approaches and methods.

High emotional maturity

Resourcefulness and research skills.

Advanced computer skills.

Exceptional communication skills.

Problem solving skills.

Interpersonal and relationship building skills.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Ability to solve problems

Ability to priorities and meet deadlines, which would mean working long and flexible hours

Ability to handle confidential information

Ensures the good results are consistently driven

Ability to operate well under pressure

Able to accept responsibility and effective decision-making

Attention to detail

Professional outlook

Positive attitude

Desired Skills:

Problem solving skills

Communication (written and verbal)

Exceptional Facilitation skills

