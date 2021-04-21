Administration Manager

ADMINISTRATION OUTBOUND MANAGER – NORTHERN – SUBURBS – MARKET RELATED SALARY
For this position you would require a completed Degree in Accounting or related field. Experience in a distribution centre where you have conducted audits and investigated processes and claims. Amongst other duties you will have had managed risk in a return’s environment. Naturally you will have managed a team of administrators in this environment. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- administration
- audits
- claims
- accounting
- finance
- administrator
- Support Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree