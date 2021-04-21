Administration Manager

Apr 21, 2021

ADMINISTRATION OUTBOUND MANAGER – NORTHERN – SUBURBS – MARKET RELATED SALARY

For this position you would require a completed Degree in Accounting or related field. Experience in a distribution centre where you have conducted audits and investigated processes and claims. Amongst other duties you will have had managed risk in a return’s environment. Naturally you will have managed a team of administrators in this environment. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • administration
  • audits
  • claims
  • accounting
  • finance
  • administrator
  • Support Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

