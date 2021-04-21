Application Architect

An International Mining Company is looking for Application Architect – 12month contract

Must have experience in IM Governance Processes with a Diploma in Computer Science or other relevant qualifications

Applying design and testing methods

Building teams

Creating custom solutions

Integrating applications with existing systems

Must have very good communication skills

Microsoft Azure knowledge

Must be confident and have a drive for results

Strong business Acumen

Must possess strong analytical, creative, problem-solving and critical thinking skills

Should be detail-oriented team players who can consistently provide valuable suggestions and solutions in areas of software development, use and maintenance.

This position will be stationed at the Johannesburg Campus and no travelling will be involved

