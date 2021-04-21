An International Mining Company is looking for Application Architect – 12month contract
Must have experience in IM Governance Processes with a Diploma in Computer Science or other relevant qualifications
Applying design and testing methods
Building teams
Creating custom solutions
Integrating applications with existing systems
Must have very good communication skills
Microsoft Azure knowledge
Must be confident and have a drive for results
Strong business Acumen
Must possess strong analytical, creative, problem-solving and critical thinking skills
Should be detail-oriented team players who can consistently provide valuable suggestions and solutions in areas of software development, use and maintenance.
This position will be stationed at the Johannesburg Campus and no travelling will be involved