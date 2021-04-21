Azure DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Our client, a Tech Startup providing cutting-edge Data Security, seeks a forward-thinking Azure DevOps Engineer who enjoys finding creative ways to solve complex problems. You will require 3+ years’ work experience on the Azure platform, PowerShell, previous Development experience including platform management with .NET and Azure, understand best practices including Iterative Development and Continuous Integration. You must be based in Cape Town as some office days will be required. If you want to be part of building an open learning orientated culture, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years’ experience working on the Azure platform.

Experience in working with PowerShell.

Previous Development experience.

Substantial platform management experience with Azure technologies.

A passion for learning and applying your skills with a strong bent for automating systems.

Understanding of best practices, such as Iterative Development and Continuous Integration.

We work with:

Azure Platform –

App Services

Azure Functions

Data Factory

Synapse Analytics

Data Lake

SQL Server

Security Center

Active Directory

ATTRIBUTES:

An ability to work in a team-oriented environment.

Love sharing with peers.

