Business Development Manager: Programmes

POSITION: Business Development Manager: Programmes

LOCATION: Pretoria North

TYPE: Contract – 6 months

SALARY: R40 000 p/m

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Plans, directs, organizes and controls the Business Development Department programmes in accordance with the business strategy, through the implementation of new innovative business strategies to create and expand business opportunities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree and/or Business management qualification

A tertiary qualification in Marketing, Economics or Accounting is preferable

Project Management Qualification (1-year diploma)

A minimum of 5 years management (collective) experience in business development, communications, economic, market or industrial development; or in the ownership/operation of a business; or as a business development specialist.

A minimum of 5 years automotive industry experience at all levels within the sector including supplier and OEM level. The incumbent must have the required network to function at a strategic level with the government and industry.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Departmental Business and Performance Planning

Business Development, stakeholder relationship management (including CRM) and identifies new business/opportunities.

Programme/Project Delivery Oversight

Reporting

Plans, directs and coordinates the operations of the department

Plans and implements procedures and systems to maximize operating efficiency

People Management

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #BDM as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Reporting

Programme Management

Project Management

Business Development

CRM

People Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

