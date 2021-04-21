Business Development Manager: Programmes

Apr 21, 2021

POSITION: Business Development Manager: Programmes
LOCATION: Pretoria North
TYPE: Contract – 6 months
SALARY: R40 000 p/m
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
Plans, directs, organizes and controls the Business Development Department programmes in accordance with the business strategy, through the implementation of new innovative business strategies to create and expand business opportunities.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s Degree and/or Business management qualification
  • A tertiary qualification in Marketing, Economics or Accounting is preferable
  • Project Management Qualification (1-year diploma)
  • A minimum of 5 years management (collective) experience in business development, communications, economic, market or industrial development; or in the ownership/operation of a business; or as a business development specialist.
  • A minimum of 5 years automotive industry experience at all levels within the sector including supplier and OEM level. The incumbent must have the required network to function at a strategic level with the government and industry.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Departmental Business and Performance Planning
  • Business Development, stakeholder relationship management (including CRM) and identifies new business/opportunities.
  • Programme/Project Delivery Oversight
  • Reporting
  • Plans, directs and coordinates the operations of the department
  • Plans and implements procedures and systems to maximize operating efficiency
  • People Management

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #BDM as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Reporting
  • Programme Management
  • Project Management
  • Business Development
  • CRM
  • People Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

