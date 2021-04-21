POSITION: Business Development Manager: Programmes
LOCATION: Pretoria North
TYPE: Contract – 6 months
SALARY: R40 000 p/m
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
Plans, directs, organizes and controls the Business Development Department programmes in accordance with the business strategy, through the implementation of new innovative business strategies to create and expand business opportunities.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree and/or Business management qualification
- A tertiary qualification in Marketing, Economics or Accounting is preferable
- Project Management Qualification (1-year diploma)
- A minimum of 5 years management (collective) experience in business development, communications, economic, market or industrial development; or in the ownership/operation of a business; or as a business development specialist.
- A minimum of 5 years automotive industry experience at all levels within the sector including supplier and OEM level. The incumbent must have the required network to function at a strategic level with the government and industry.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Departmental Business and Performance Planning
- Business Development, stakeholder relationship management (including CRM) and identifies new business/opportunities.
- Programme/Project Delivery Oversight
- Reporting
- Plans, directs and coordinates the operations of the department
- Plans and implements procedures and systems to maximize operating efficiency
- People Management
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #BDM as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Reporting
- Programme Management
- Project Management
- Business Development
- CRM
- People Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree