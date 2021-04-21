Commercial Manager

Job Description:
1. Senior Management team participation
- Actively participate as a member of the Senior Management Team to move the company forward and grow the business.
- Convert the available financial and procurement data into information that can be used to make decisions.
2. Procurement function:
- Ensure that the correct specification Components, Systems and Services are procured at the best possible price and delivered at the right time, according to the company project schedule.
- Focus on long term strategic relationships with suppliers (local and abroad) to ensure continuity and consistency.
- Determine the medium- and long-term procurement/supply chain risks and take corrective action to address the risks.
- Manage the IMS Supplier Portal in IMS.
- Assist to develop the IMS system in a useful procurement tool.
- Support the Spares Department with procurement/stores and shipping.
- Logistics/Shipping
- Take responsibility for the shipping function of imports and exports.
3. Finance
- Take responsibility for the Finance function: Statutory bookkeeping and financial administration, tax returns and any other financial reporting both statutory and as defined by internal policies
- Day to day cash flow management and medium to long term cash flow planning.
- Authorisation of Purchase orders above a set value.
- Actual vs Target project and department performance measurements.
- Contract/Job costing
- Control over all Forex transactions
- Contract invoicing
- Debtor management
- Financial reporting and analysis to Senior Management Team
- Project set-up and administration in IMS.
- Manage the companies Industrial Park tenants.
- Costing – New project cost calculations.
- Drive to ensure IMS is the primary transaction platform, source of accounting information, with SAGE (or its replacement) only being used as an accounting tool.
- 4. HR:
- Take responsibility for HR administration.
- Perform Employee Contract administration.
- Manage IMS clocking system, data and record keeping.
- Payroll sub-contracting
- Pension and medical aid administration
- Leave tracking and record keeping.
- HR reporting and returns both statutory and as defined by internal policies
Job Requirements:
- Experience in manufacturing (machining, fabrication and electrical assembly) would be an advantage.
- Accounting experience.
- Experience in foreign exchange transactions ( Forward cover, understanding and negotiating Letters of Credit foreign payments and receipts, managing CFC accounts etc )
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Minimum 10 years working experience.
- Ability to read and understand engineering drawings and specifications will be an advantage.
- Must be willing to learn and master new skills and technology.
- Proven track record of constantly evaluating the business and delivering innovative solutions and improvements to the business.