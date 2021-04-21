Commercial Manager

Job Description:

1. Senior Management team participation

  • Actively participate as a member of the Senior Management Team to move the company forward and grow the business.
  • Convert the available financial and procurement data into information that can be used to make decisions.

2. Procurement function:

  • Ensure that the correct specification Components, Systems and Services are procured at the best possible price and delivered at the right time, according to the company project schedule.
  • Focus on long term strategic relationships with suppliers (local and abroad) to ensure continuity and consistency.
  • Determine the medium- and long-term procurement/supply chain risks and take corrective action to address the risks.
  • Manage the IMS Supplier Portal in IMS.
  • Assist to develop the IMS system in a useful procurement tool.
  • Support the Spares Department with procurement/stores and shipping.
  • Logistics/Shipping
  • Take responsibility for the shipping function of imports and exports.

3. Finance

  • Take responsibility for the Finance function: Statutory bookkeeping and financial administration, tax returns and any other financial reporting both statutory and as defined by internal policies
  • Day to day cash flow management and medium to long term cash flow planning.
  • Authorisation of Purchase orders above a set value.
  • Actual vs Target project and department performance measurements.
  • Contract/Job costing
  • Control over all Forex transactions
  • Contract invoicing
  • Debtor management
  • Financial reporting and analysis to Senior Management Team
  • Project set-up and administration in IMS.
  • Manage the companies Industrial Park tenants.
  • Costing – New project cost calculations.
  • Drive to ensure IMS is the primary transaction platform, source of accounting information, with SAGE (or its replacement) only being used as an accounting tool.
  • 4. HR:
  • Take responsibility for HR administration.
  • Perform Employee Contract administration.
  • Manage IMS clocking system, data and record keeping.
  • Payroll sub-contracting
  • Pension and medical aid administration
  • Leave tracking and record keeping.
  • HR reporting and returns both statutory and as defined by internal policies

    Job Requirements:

  • Experience in manufacturing (machining, fabrication and electrical assembly) would be an advantage.
  • Accounting experience.
  • Experience in foreign exchange transactions ( Forward cover, understanding and negotiating Letters of Credit foreign payments and receipts, managing CFC accounts etc )
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Minimum 10 years working experience.
  • Ability to read and understand engineering drawings and specifications will be an advantage.
  • Must be willing to learn and master new skills and technology.
  • Proven track record of constantly evaluating the business and delivering innovative solutions and improvements to the business.

