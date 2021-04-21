Community Health Worker (RHI)

A Community Health Worker vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- To recruit and retain study participants from the community into the study. Participate in events and programs to raise awareness about the various Wits RHI studies and create a relationship between Wits RHI and the community
Location
- Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg
Key performance areas
- Promote studies and recruit participants by conducting presentations, radio talks and distributing brochures at Clinics and other healthcare/recreational facilities
- Address potential participants in accordance with recruitment targets and recruitment standard operating procedures (SOPs)
- Obtain verbal consent prior to conducting screening interviews
- Inform willing participants about voluntary participation in the study
- Conduct screening interviews with consenting participants to determine eligibility for the study
- Schedule appointments with eligible participants to attend further screening visits at Wits RHI study clinic
- Record screened participants on the screening register
- Obtain informed consent from participants for screening and enrolment when delegated
- Collect locator information / Administer relevant study questionnaires
- Contact participants prior to their scheduled visit dates to remind them of their appointments
- Home visits and contact participants telephonically for missed visits or to reschedule visits
- Prepare a list of home visits according to priority and living areas
- Address relevant concerns and misconceptions about the study
- Receive queries from participants and address or direct/refer queries accordingly
- Report community meetings
- Attend relevant internal and external meetings
- Chair or take minutes in relevant meetings
- Assist in networking with relevant stakeholders
- Compile relevant reports and feedback on all activities
- Ensure that the study has relevant health promotion materials onsite
Required minimum education and training
- Grade 12
- Fluent in English and other African languages (Sesotho and isiZulu preferable)
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Certification in Good Clinical Practice (GCP)
- Basic HIV Counselling Certificate
- Drivers license
- Empathetic with good communication and interpersonal skills
- Computer literate with working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Be tactful, respectful and maintain confidentiality
- Ability to work independently and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team
- Ability to work well under pressure and maintain effectiveness in changing conditions
- Keen interest to work with adolescents and youth
- Willingness to work irregular hours and some Saturdays
- Non- judgmental attitude
- Communicate effectively with the Research team, Participants, Stakeholders, clinic and support staff
- Good verbal and interpersonal skills
Special Requirements of the job
- Traveling and working over weekends (Saturdays)may be required from time to time
- Able to work with study participants in different age groups
- Providing a welcoming supportive environment for all youth
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 12 months of working experience with recruiting and retaining participants in a clinical environment
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 28 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund