Compliance Analyst – Legal (12 month contract)

Our client in the renewable energy industry is looking for a Compliance Analyst (Legal) to join their team in Cape Town for a 12 month contract.

The Compliance Analyst shall ensure the effective implementation of the company Integrity Due Diligence Procedure for suppliers, business partners and customers. The position ensures that all third parties contracted by the company meet the Employer`s requirements for integrity and business ethics, and in particular (i) ensures that country and regional risks of corruption, sanctions, human rights, and armed conflict are considered (ii) administrates and performs integrity due diligence and background checks of suppliers, business partners and customers and (iii) advice on the integrity risk of a business relationship and recommend mitigating actions.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Policies and Procedures

Assist in developing the company Integrity Due Diligence Procedure and relevant governing documents within the Anti-Corruption Compliance Program

Contribute to develop the integrity due diligence process for company corporate customers

Act as a focal point with regards to the interpretation, implementation and communication of the company Integrity Due Diligence Procedure and relevant governing documents

Country specific risk assessments

Identify country- and regional-specific risks of corruption, sanctions, human rights, armed conflicts and other integrity concerns in the geographical areas of the company`s operations

Advice Business Development on country and regional specific integrity risks in new country entries

Monitor the development of conflict in the countries the company is present in, and assess the impact on integrity risks

Integrity Due Diligence

Perform appropriate integrity due diligence of suppliers, business partners and customers to ensure that all business relationships meet the policy requirements of the company, which includes;

Identify previous criminal investigations, charges or convictions of corruption, economic crime, human rights violations and other serious wrongdoings

Identify politically exposed persons (PEPs) with influence over suppliers, business partners and customers and assess whether the PEP through this position creates a susceptible integrity risk

Identify practices otherwise inconsistent with the company`s values

Review and assess the adequacy of the third party`s procedures to manage the risks arising from the engagement with the company

Organize compliance orientation meetings with third parties to ensure that the company values are communicated and understood

Prepare Integrity Due Diligence Reports and ensure adequate documentation of the data and information collected during the process

Provide advice on the integrity risk of a business relationship and recommend mitigating actions

Integrity Due Diligence Training

Develop and maintain the Integrity Due Diligence training course for employees who is responsible to contract with third parties

Organize and administrate regular Integrity Due Diligence training courses

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in Law, Social Sciences, International Relations, War and conflict, Communication Studies, Public Policy or related field. Master’s degree would be advantageous

Minimum experience required: 2 – 3 years’ of experience in identifying and analysing integrity risks, sustainability and compliance or other relevant experience in a risk management position

Ideal experience required: 3+ years’ of experience working in the field of integrity due diligence, compliance, corporate social responsibility in an international co-operation, preferably within the financial- or energy-sector. Knowledge of legal frameworks within anti-corruption, money laundering, economic sanctions and international best practice for integrity due diligence. Experience in development and implementation of compliance programs, risk assessments, and integrity due diligence.

Additional skills:

Ability to work independently

Highly analytical with strong attention to detail

Assertive, able to operate in complex and dynamic working environment

Proficient in spoken English

Solution orientated, dedicated and someone who takes ownership of tasks and responsibilities

Ability to work under pressure and on own initiative

Confident and quick learner

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Able to prioritise responsibilities and self-manage/manage time efficiently

