Compliance Analyst – Legal (12 month contract)

Our client in the renewable energy industry is looking for a Compliance Analyst (Legal) to join their team in Cape Town for a 12 month contract.
The Compliance Analyst shall ensure the effective implementation of the company Integrity Due Diligence Procedure for suppliers, business partners and customers. The position ensures that all third parties contracted by the company meet the Employer`s requirements for integrity and business ethics, and in particular (i) ensures that country and regional risks of corruption, sanctions, human rights, and armed conflict are considered (ii) administrates and performs integrity due diligence and background checks of suppliers, business partners and customers and (iii) advice on the integrity risk of a business relationship and recommend mitigating actions.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Policies and Procedures
- Assist in developing the company Integrity Due Diligence Procedure and relevant governing documents within the Anti-Corruption Compliance Program
- Contribute to develop the integrity due diligence process for company corporate customers
- Act as a focal point with regards to the interpretation, implementation and communication of the company Integrity Due Diligence Procedure and relevant governing documents
Country specific risk assessments
- Identify country- and regional-specific risks of corruption, sanctions, human rights, armed conflicts and other integrity concerns in the geographical areas of the company`s operations
- Advice Business Development on country and regional specific integrity risks in new country entries
- Monitor the development of conflict in the countries the company is present in, and assess the impact on integrity risks
Integrity Due Diligence
- Perform appropriate integrity due diligence of suppliers, business partners and customers to ensure that all business relationships meet the policy requirements of the company, which includes;
- Identify previous criminal investigations, charges or convictions of corruption, economic crime, human rights violations and other serious wrongdoings
- Identify politically exposed persons (PEPs) with influence over suppliers, business partners and customers and assess whether the PEP through this position creates a susceptible integrity risk
- Identify practices otherwise inconsistent with the company`s values
- Review and assess the adequacy of the third party`s procedures to manage the risks arising from the engagement with the company
- Organize compliance orientation meetings with third parties to ensure that the company values are communicated and understood
- Prepare Integrity Due Diligence Reports and ensure adequate documentation of the data and information collected during the process
- Provide advice on the integrity risk of a business relationship and recommend mitigating actions
Integrity Due Diligence Training
- Develop and maintain the Integrity Due Diligence training course for employees who is responsible to contract with third parties
- Organize and administrate regular Integrity Due Diligence training courses
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in Law, Social Sciences, International Relations, War and conflict, Communication Studies, Public Policy or related field. Master’s degree would be advantageous
- Minimum experience required: 2 – 3 years’ of experience in identifying and analysing integrity risks, sustainability and compliance or other relevant experience in a risk management position
- Ideal experience required: 3+ years’ of experience working in the field of integrity due diligence, compliance, corporate social responsibility in an international co-operation, preferably within the financial- or energy-sector. Knowledge of legal frameworks within anti-corruption, money laundering, economic sanctions and international best practice for integrity due diligence. Experience in development and implementation of compliance programs, risk assessments, and integrity due diligence.
Additional skills:
- Ability to work independently
- Highly analytical with strong attention to detail
- Assertive, able to operate in complex and dynamic working environment
- Proficient in spoken English
- Solution orientated, dedicated and someone who takes ownership of tasks and responsibilities
- Ability to work under pressure and on own initiative
- Confident and quick learner
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Able to prioritise responsibilities and self-manage/manage time efficiently
