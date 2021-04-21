Customer Complaints Agent at O’Brien Recruitment

Customer Support:
- Provide telephonic customer support and respond to emails Address telephonic complaints and general queries in a professional manner and in line with set standards
- Adhere to sound written communication principles Maintain customer service standards and promote a positive image of the Company Escalate complaints/enquiries/information to relevant operational level
- Ensure complaints/questions are answered/resolved in a reasonable time-frame Follow-up on customer enquiries and complaints, if applicable Address complaints referred by Social Media Department and provide written and verbal feedback, according to set standards
Mobile and web product user support:
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge on relevant e-product information (e.g. Air Time redemption, mobile coupon redemption, etc.) and address queries accordingly
- Follow-up on customer complaints.
Administration:
- Log all incoming calls on a Customer Feedback CRM system, according to set guidelines in real time
- Ensure all captured information is accurate and complete
- Report incidents according to set guidelines
- Maintain quality control principles and recommend process improvements
Customer Service:
- Meet client expectations and maintain quality customer service principles
- Address customer complaints and provide necessary feedback
- Adhere to professional telephone etiquette and principles
- Maintain confidentiality
Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- 3 years + Consumer complaint resolution environment is essential
- 3 years + Inbound and outbound call centre
- Retail complaints experience would be advantageous
- 3 years world-class customer service principles