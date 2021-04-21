Debtor’s Clerk at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering a range of formal learning qualifications and short learning programmes has the following vacancy available: Debtor’s Clerk

CORE FUNCTIONSÂ· Produce plans to achieve debt collection targetsÂ· Engage students of payment plans and alternative options that existÂ· Identify clients with recurring outstanding payments and forward statementsÂ· Maintain an efficient consulting and feedback relationship with students regarding queriesÂ· Escalate 3rd party queries to relevant departmentsÂ· Monitor and track payments not captured on payment systemÂ· Be knowledgeable of company policies and procedures and inform students adequatelyÂ· Identify students that require pre-legal engagement authorities for a consistent nonpayment record. Â· Achieve sufficient â€œpromise to paysâ€ targets are met and ensure consistent feedback for all students who have made ptpâ€™sÂ· Constantly promote various payments options to encourage more monthly payments

QUALIFICATION(S)Â· Senior certificate â€“ Matric / EquivalentEXPERIENCEÂ· 3 yearsâ€™ experience with collectionSKILLS AND COMPETENCIESÂ· Conflict ManagementÂ· Interpersonal skillsÂ· Time ManagementÂ· Pastel competencyÂ· Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate telephone etiquette and overall professionalismÂ· Computer Literate (Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)Â· Possess a high level of ethics, confidentiality and integrityÂ· Must be a collegial team playerÂ· Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlinesADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTSÂ· Be able to work during weekends and/or when required

Learn more/Apply for this position