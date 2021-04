Debtor’s Clerk at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering a range of formal learning qualifications and short learning programmes has the following vacancy available: Debtor’s Clerk

CORE FUNCTIONS· Produce plans to achieve debt collection targets· Engage students of payment plans and alternative options that exist· Identify clients with recurring outstanding payments and forward statements· Maintain an efficient consulting and feedback relationship with students regarding queries· Escalate 3rd party queries to relevant departments· Monitor and track payments not captured on payment system· Be knowledgeable of company policies and procedures and inform students adequately· Identify students that require pre-legal engagement authorities for a consistent nonpayment record. · Achieve sufficient “promise to pays” targets are met and ensure consistent feedback for all students who have made ptp’s· Constantly promote various payments options to encourage more monthly payments

QUALIFICATION(S)· Senior certificate – Matric / EquivalentEXPERIENCE· 3 years’ experience with collectionSKILLS AND COMPETENCIES· Conflict Management· Interpersonal skills· Time Management· Pastel competency· Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate telephone etiquette and overall professionalism· Computer Literate (Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)· Possess a high level of ethics, confidentiality and integrity· Must be a collegial team player· Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlinesADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS· Be able to work during weekends and/or when required

