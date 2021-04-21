Developer at Retail Group

Please read carefully before responding, thank you.

1) Are you 100% able to live and work in George, Western Cape? (essential)

2) Do you have 4+ years Software Developer working experience? (essential)

3) Do you develop information systems by developing software solutions based on the analysis of users’ needs, then design, test and develop software to meet those needs? (essential)

4) Does your experience include two or more of the following languages; HTML, JS, React, Angular, C#, Python, Delphi, Git? (essential)

5) Do you have a proven successful employment record?

Join this successful Group of Companies; once you join, you are likely to want to stay long-term, while you reep the extra perk of enjoying the coastal life 🙂

If you answered “YES” to the above 5 questions, please email your c v to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

develop information systems by developing software solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position