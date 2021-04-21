Developer: E-Commerce(CH630b) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Cape Town-based retail client is looking for Developer – eCommerce. The role will be in a Functional Lead capacity responsible for front end development and back end customisation in headless commerce environment. You will perform Gap analysis and demonstrate Gap solution from standard solution sets, as well as performing configuration and development of customized solutions for SaaS applications. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Acts in functional lead capacity, responsible for implementing custom solutions for headless commerce environment (Oracle OCC)

Reviews, analyzes, and evaluates business systems and user needs, capturing requirements and use cases for both internal development and outsourcing to implementation partners.

Recommends, develops, and executes plans for custom work based on business requirements and acts as both functional advisor and developer.

Prepares architecture and design documentation, develops application code, and performs delivery necessary to support business requirements.

Creates and adapts business process models based on requirements.

Design, write and test code

Requirements gathering

Documentation

Contribute in developer forums

Participate in design and code reviews

Support of Current Systems

QUALIFICATIONS

BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

Honours Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

6+ years of experience in UI development and integration for the web and mobile applications that scale to high-volume production quality.

Strong HTML5, CSS3, AJAX, JSON skills & solid programming background in Java/JSP for implementing web technologies.

Experience in creating responsive web applications

Experience in hand-coding JavaScript

Knowledge and integration experience with server-side communication using Ajax and JSON

Hands on experience in Angular and React is a plus.

Good exposure on eCommerce is preferred, and strong experience in agile methodology is a plus

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Essential Competencies

JavaScript

Bootstrap

knockout.js

React.js

MVC or MVVM or MVP

Namespacing in JavaScript

Responsive web development

Cross Browser/development/devices

Advantageous Competencies:

Oracle PL/SQL

DevExpress controls

JQuery

WCF

C# and .Net technologies

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Excellent communication skills

Team Orientation

Self-Starter

Highly self-motivated

Attention to detail

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position