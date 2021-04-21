Developer: E-Commerce(CH630b) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our Cape Town-based retail client is looking for Developer – eCommerce. The role will be in a Functional Lead capacity responsible for front end development and back end customisation in headless commerce environment. You will perform Gap analysis and demonstrate Gap solution from standard solution sets, as well as performing configuration and development of customized solutions for SaaS applications. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Acts in functional lead capacity, responsible for implementing custom solutions for headless commerce environment (Oracle OCC)
- Reviews, analyzes, and evaluates business systems and user needs, capturing requirements and use cases for both internal development and outsourcing to implementation partners.
- Recommends, develops, and executes plans for custom work based on business requirements and acts as both functional advisor and developer.
- Prepares architecture and design documentation, develops application code, and performs delivery necessary to support business requirements.
- Creates and adapts business process models based on requirements.
- Design, write and test code
- Requirements gathering
- Documentation
- Contribute in developer forums
- Participate in design and code reviews
- Support of Current Systems
QUALIFICATIONS
- BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)
- Honours Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
- 6+ years of experience in UI development and integration for the web and mobile applications that scale to high-volume production quality.
- Strong HTML5, CSS3, AJAX, JSON skills & solid programming background in Java/JSP for implementing web technologies.
- Experience in creating responsive web applications
- Experience in hand-coding JavaScript
- Knowledge and integration experience with server-side communication using Ajax and JSON
- Hands on experience in Angular and React is a plus.
- Good exposure on eCommerce is preferred, and strong experience in agile methodology is a plus
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
Essential Competencies
- JavaScript
- Bootstrap
- knockout.js
- React.js
- MVC or MVVM or MVP
- Namespacing in JavaScript
- Responsive web development
- Cross Browser/development/devices
Advantageous Competencies:
- Oracle PL/SQL
- DevExpress controls
- JQuery
- WCF
- C# and .Net technologies
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
- Excellent communication skills
- Team Orientation
- Self-Starter
- Highly self-motivated
- Attention to detail
General:
