Digital Health and Enterprise Architect

An international Mining Company has a position for a Digital Health and Enterprise architect for a 12 month contract position

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems.

Engage stakeholders across Business, IM, Data an analytics, Support and vendors to develop the enterprise architecture for the Digital Health Solutions, including health record systems, occupational hygiene systems, telemedicine, medical devices, environmental hazard devices, health portals and data and analytics

Map requirements from multiple projects to existing application capabilities and identify gaps

Provide guidance on the optimal use of existing technology and the integration to new technologies

Give guidance and steer high level decisions on solutioning

Provide the broader context of how all the technology across all heath capabilities fits together, how the data flows and the impact on existing solutions

Provide guidance on developing the portfolio and programs of work

Ensure architecture governance processes are completed timeously

Learn more/Apply for this position