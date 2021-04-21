Domino Developer

Our client is looking for a Lotus Domino Developer to join their great team.

If you want to build your experience across industries in one of the biggest names names in consulting, this role is for you.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

Lotus Notes Certification

Fluent in English (read/write)

A relevant university computer science degree or equivalent.

Knowledge and Skills required:

A solid understanding of Domino server architecture and design

Experience in application designs, performance/tuning,

Proficiency in Lotus Script, Lotus Formula Language, JavaScript, HTML, XML , JSON, MSSQL

AJAX and Implementation of AJAX in Lotus Notes, Knowledge of JavaScript Framework

Experience with Relational Databases such as SQL, Oracle and IBM DB2

Be able to work in a team environment.

Be able to interact well with management and colleagues.

Be able to communicate well in the English language.

Be able to document requirements and potential solutions well in the English language.

Be able to successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Have a passion and drive for a disciplined and informed approach to the customers’ supported environments and business uptime requirements.

Excellent problem solving and resolution skills, the ability to quickly develop domain knowledge, business acumen, strong teamwork skills necessary

Initiative and commitment to delivery, and the ability to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances is essential as well as being able to work under pressure

Communication and Planning, organizational, and risk management/risk mitigation skills are required for this senior level position

Strong work ethic and drive for results

Presentable

Diligent

Perseverant

Proactive

Planning and organising

Knowledge Specialisation

Must be individually driven and motivated

Must be reliable and responsible

ADDITIONAL MUST-HAVES

Must be willing to work overtime when required.

Must be willing to learn new technologies required for implementations.

Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when required.

Desired Skills:

Lotus Notes

Lotus Domino

Domino

Application design

Lotus Scriopt

Json

Javascript

MSSQL

XML

AJAX

Oracle

IBM DB2

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

