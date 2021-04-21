A client of ours is looking for an Electrical Technologist.
Candidates should meet the following requirements:
Desired Skills:
- BSc Elec Eng / BEng (Electrical)
- 4 – 8 years work experience
- Registered with ECSA as a Candidate Engineer and working towards professional registration or recently registered Pr Eng
- Proficient in use of AutoCAD
About The Employer:
