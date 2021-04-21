Electrical Technologist

A client of ours is looking for an Electrical Technologist.

Candidates should meet the following requirements:

Desired Skills:

BSc Elec Eng / BEng (Electrical)

4 – 8 years work experience

Registered with ECSA as a Candidate Engineer and working towards professional registration or recently registered Pr Eng

Proficient in use of AutoCAD

About The Employer:

Should you meet these requirements, please contact one of the engineering consultants on [Phone Number Removed]; or email on [Email Address Removed] . Alternatively please visit our website [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position