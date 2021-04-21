Engineering Controller at Bidvest Bank

The Engineering Controller function is the inspection and verification of complex repairs and build processes of new and current equipment.

Service Excellence

(Customer Service)

– Telephone etiquette.

Clarifies procedures and processes.

Promotes consistency.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time.

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers.

Internal Customer Relationship

– Developing ties with internal departments.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Service Levels

– Ensure that all decisions made are in conjunction with the deal parameters and reduce maintenance/repair costs at all times.

Evaluate and obtain all supplier quotations.

Warrantee claims.

Goodwill claims.

Fleet discount on labour and parts pricing.

Quality and control process

Operational Excellence

– Communicate on an on-going basis with all suppliers regarding any changes in completion times, additional services needed and attempt to solve complaints by focusing on solutions, prior to involving your manager.

Handle breakdowns

Differentiation between R&M, abuse or negligence.

Knowledge and competency.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications Grade 12 or equivalent.

Engineering Diploma

Experience Minimum of three years’ experience as a qualified motor technician.

Experience on commercial vehicles.

Experience in MHE.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Extremely Punctual.

Practical technical knowledge of motor vehicles, HCV as well MHE.

Strong Customer care principles.

Customer care a priority.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office and computer skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Teamwork.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent telephone skills.

Good listener.

Adaptability.

Initiative and be able to function without supervision.

Customer Service.

Accuracy/Attention to detail.

Planning/Organising ability.

Ability to learn.

Ability to work under pressure.

Bilingual Same as minimum

