Engineering Controller at Bidvest Bank

The Engineering Controller function is the inspection and verification of complex repairs and build processes of new and current equipment.
Service Excellence
(Customer Service)
– Telephone etiquette.
- Clarifies procedures and processes.
- Promotes consistency.
- Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time.
- Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers.
Internal Customer Relationship
– Developing ties with internal departments.
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Service Levels
– Ensure that all decisions made are in conjunction with the deal parameters and reduce maintenance/repair costs at all times.
- Evaluate and obtain all supplier quotations.
- Warrantee claims.
- Goodwill claims.
- Fleet discount on labour and parts pricing.
- Quality and control process
Operational Excellence
– Communicate on an on-going basis with all suppliers regarding any changes in completion times, additional services needed and attempt to solve complaints by focusing on solutions, prior to involving your manager.
- Handle breakdowns
- Differentiation between R&M, abuse or negligence.
- Knowledge and competency.
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum Ideal
Qualifications Grade 12 or equivalent.
Engineering Diploma
Experience Minimum of three years’ experience as a qualified motor technician.
Experience on commercial vehicles.
Experience in MHE.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
- Extremely Punctual.
- Practical technical knowledge of motor vehicles, HCV as well MHE.
- Strong Customer care principles.
- Customer care a priority.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office and computer skills.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Teamwork.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent telephone skills.
- Good listener.
- Adaptability.
- Initiative and be able to function without supervision.
- Customer Service.
- Accuracy/Attention to detail.
- Planning/Organising ability.
- Ability to learn.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Bilingual Same as minimum
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12
- Engineering Diploma
- Motor technician
- MHE
- HCV
- Customer Care
- Microsoft Office
- Communication
- Customer Service
- Manufacturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Other Architecture & Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma