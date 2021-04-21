Executive Assistant to CEO

Apr 21, 2021

CEO of a large FMCG company seeks a mature and meticulous Executive Assistant to assist him with his personal and business requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Extensive and complex diary management across multiple time zones.
  • Itineraries
  • Travel booking
  • Coordinate Meetings
  • Travel Arrangements
  • Minute taking
  • Hotel Booking
  • Administrative Support
  • Attend to CEO and ad hoc errands as and when required.
  • Attention to detail
  • Responsible for preparation and distribution of internal and external communications
  • There may be a requirement to travel to other offices/venues as necessary
  • Conference Coordinating
  • Receive and prioritise calls
  • answer questions
  • Strong written and verbal English communication skills
  • A desire to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Transcribing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Please include one current image of yourself when applying.

