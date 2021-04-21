Executive Assistant to CEO

CEO of a large FMCG company seeks a mature and meticulous Executive Assistant to assist him with his personal and business requirements.

Desired Skills:

Extensive and complex diary management across multiple time zones.

Itineraries

Travel booking

Coordinate Meetings

Travel Arrangements

Minute taking

Hotel Booking

Administrative Support

Attend to CEO and ad hoc errands as and when required.

Attention to detail

Responsible for preparation and distribution of internal and external communications

There may be a requirement to travel to other offices/venues as necessary

Conference Coordinating

Receive and prioritise calls

answer questions

Strong written and verbal English communication skills

A desire to work in a fast-paced environment.

Transcribing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

CEO of a large FMCG company seeks a mature and meticulous Executive Assistant to assist him with his personal and business requirements.

Please include one current image of yourself when applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position