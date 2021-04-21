Executive Assistant to CEO

CEO of a large FMCG company seeks a mature and meticulous Executive Assistant to assist him with his personal and business requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Extensive and complex diary management across multiple time zones.
- Itineraries
- Travel booking
- Coordinate Meetings
- Travel Arrangements
- Minute taking
- Hotel Booking
- Administrative Support
- Attend to CEO and ad hoc errands as and when required.
- Attention to detail
- Responsible for preparation and distribution of internal and external communications
- There may be a requirement to travel to other offices/venues as necessary
- Conference Coordinating
- Receive and prioritise calls
- answer questions
- Strong written and verbal English communication skills
- A desire to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Transcribing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
CEO of a large FMCG company seeks a mature and meticulous Executive Assistant to assist him with his personal and business requirements.
Please include one current image of yourself when applying.