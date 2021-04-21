Experienced SQL Developer – Financial Services

We are looking to connect with top SQL Developers for an established company in Johannesburg North.
Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you have been looking for.
Desired Skills:
- Sc. (Computer Science) / B. Com or similar Degree – Unfortunately
- National Diploma’s cannot be considered for this vacancy.
- 5+ years professional experience
- Solid experience with T-SQL (essential)
- Experience in the financial sector
- Willing to travel / consult to clients when necessary.
- SA Citizen
- Any DBA experience
- Knowledge of SSIS
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.