Experienced SQL Developer – Financial Services

Apr 21, 2021

We are looking to connect with top SQL Developers for an established company in Johannesburg North.

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. (Computer Science) / B. Com or similar Degree – Unfortunately
  • National Diploma’s cannot be considered for this vacancy.
  • 5+ years professional experience
  • Solid experience with T-SQL (essential)
  • Experience in the financial sector
  • Willing to travel / consult to clients when necessary.
  • SA Citizen
  • Any DBA experience
  • Knowledge of SSIS

About The Employer:

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

