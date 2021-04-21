POSITION: Fiduciary Specialist
LOCATION: Pretoria
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: R312 000 p/a (includes 13th Cheque & company benefits)
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
To provide complete administrative support to enable the Fiduciary specialists to implement and administer estate planning solutions and services for high net worth clients, including trust administration. Proactively manage files by following up with clients regarding the signature of Wills, trust documents, and all issues relating to estate planning as well as assisting with reporting to clients on progress.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Minimum 8 years’ practical experience in administration, preferably in the legal or fiduciary field.
- The knowledge and experience to attain a FISA certification of Trust Administrator or Senior Trust Administrator or a relevant tertiary qualification /certificate will be an added advantage.
- Microsoft packages, Outlook, Word & Excel in particular.
- The ability to learn new systems with confidence.
COMPETENCIES
- Preferably bilingual (English & Afrikaans)
- Excellent relationship skills
- Good writing & drafting skills
- Strategic thinking
- Good organisational skills & time management ability
- Professional & confident communication skills, both verbal & written
- Attention to detail & good data management
- Self-driven
- Ability to manage workload & meet deadlines
- Ability to work in a pressurised environment & set priorities
KNOWLEDGE
- All aspects relating to estate planning for high net worth individuals, including Wills and trust administration and governance processes
- Keep abreast of current trends and changes in the laws affecting estate planning and the industry, locally and to some extent internationally
- Fiduciary and other local compliance requirements (Master of the High Court, SARS, FICA, FAIS, FATCA, exchange control)
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #FS as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Estate planning
- Wills
- Trust Administrator
- FICA
- FAIS
- FATCA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate