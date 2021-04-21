Fiduciary Specialist

POSITION: Fiduciary Specialist

LOCATION: Pretoria

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: R312 000 p/a (includes 13th Cheque & company benefits)

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

To provide complete administrative support to enable the Fiduciary specialists to implement and administer estate planning solutions and services for high net worth clients, including trust administration. Proactively manage files by following up with clients regarding the signature of Wills, trust documents, and all issues relating to estate planning as well as assisting with reporting to clients on progress.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Minimum 8 years’ practical experience in administration, preferably in the legal or fiduciary field.

The knowledge and experience to attain a FISA certification of Trust Administrator or Senior Trust Administrator or a relevant tertiary qualification /certificate will be an added advantage.

Microsoft packages, Outlook, Word & Excel in particular.

The ability to learn new systems with confidence.

COMPETENCIES

Preferably bilingual (English & Afrikaans)

Excellent relationship skills

Good writing & drafting skills

Strategic thinking

Good organisational skills & time management ability

Professional & confident communication skills, both verbal & written

Attention to detail & good data management

Self-driven

Ability to manage workload & meet deadlines

Ability to work in a pressurised environment & set priorities

KNOWLEDGE

All aspects relating to estate planning for high net worth individuals, including Wills and trust administration and governance processes

Keep abreast of current trends and changes in the laws affecting estate planning and the industry, locally and to some extent internationally

Fiduciary and other local compliance requirements (Master of the High Court, SARS, FICA, FAIS, FATCA, exchange control)

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #FS as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Estate planning

Wills

Trust Administrator

FICA

FAIS

FATCA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

