Financial Adviser at Liberty

Are you looking for an opportunity where you can help others sustain personal and financial growth, whilst gaining experience with a reputable Financial services Institution?

Our division is expanding, and we are looking for Financial Advisors to be placed in your area.

Roles and responsibilities include but not limited to:

Offer financial solutions and benefits to clients and in ultimately growing the business.

Effectively analyzing a client’s needs to provide advice on suitable solutions from a predefined package of benefits

Minimum requirements

Matric

Sales/Telesales experience preferred

Smartphone

Desired Skills:

Written And Verbal Communication

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position