Front Office Admin – CPT at Mancosa

The Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA), a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Front Office Administrator – CPT

CORE PURPOSE

To provide clerical and administrative support to the Cape Town Learning Centre.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:

Efficiently manage the switchboard and reception area:Â· Manage the switch board and perform front office dutiesÂ· Manage walk in student queries and telephonic queriesOffice administration:Â· Assist with tasks allocated by the team leader and manager of the office. Â· Assist in coordinating the registers and necessary paperwork.

QUALIFICATIONS

Â· Grade 12 Senior Certificate

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

1) At least 1-2 yearâ€™s work experience within an office environment. 2) Switchboard experience3) Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email). 4) Integrity. 5) Must be able to make sound judgement under pressure. 6) Minute taking experience7) Deadline driven. 8) Strong interpersonal skills. 9) Proven track record and the ability to prioritise tasks. 10) Numerical ability. 11) Reporting skills. 12) Prioritisation and time management13) Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality. GENERALMust be able to work during workshops and overtime when necessary.

