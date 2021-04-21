Full Stack Developer

An International Mining Company has a contract position available at the Johnnesburg Campus

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems

To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology

– Application development from start

– Debugging and problem finding

– Enhanchements

– Input into the technical discussions and analysis

– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT

– Ensure customer satisfaction is high

