FULLSTACK DEVELOPER (Job Board/ATS/HR) Cape Town R45 000-R55 000 pm neg

Exciting Opportunity to work on a new Recruitment Application. Ideally, the first prize would be a candidate who has worked for a Job Board, HR or Recruitment System, or Applicant Tracking System. Min 5years post studies experience is a must.

You will need to be a seasoned, experienced professional with a full understanding of industry practices and company policies and procedures to resolve a wide range of issues in imaginative as well as practical ways. This job is a fully qualified, career-oriented, journey-level position.

As a mandatory prerequisite for this position, a Mid-level Developer must meet or surpass Mid-level Technical and Job Experience criteria as defined in the Development profile.

Must be proficient in the following technologies:

JSON

API integration

C#, .NET, .NETCORE

WPF, WCF

HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, Bootstrap,Razor

Xamarin

Knowledge in the following areas:

Javascript frameworks, Angular, Knockout,

Blazor

CoffeeScript

O365 knowledge,

In addition, it is recommended that the Mid-level Developer:

Is or is becoming a recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Understands and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Email [Email Address Removed]

