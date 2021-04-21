Head of Control: Internal Audit (Pretoria) – Ref 20695

Apr 21, 2021

Introduction

Join this national insurance concern as The Head of Control for Internal Audit and be responsible for the development of the Internal Audit strategy and embedding a control consciousness culture across the Group.

Duties & Responsibilities

? Perform advanced level professional internal auditing work as a key component of the corporate governance structure as required by the Governance and Operational Standards for Insurers (GOI’s).
? Develop an internal audit strategy in line with the Group’s business priorities.
? Ensure that annual internal audit plans, based on priorities set by the Audit Committee are implemented and completed at a high standard, with an emphasis on both compliance and operational risk.
? Ensure internal audits are conducted in adherence with the requirements of Group policies, processes and procedures.
? Ensure that the Internal Audit function is maintained as an independent, objective assurance consulting activity designed to add value and improve the Group’s operations.
? Coordinate internal audit activities and plans with other internal and external providers of assurance and consulting activities to ensure proper coverage and minimise duplication of effort.
? Develop internal audit policies and procedures for the effective functioning of the internal audit department.
? Achieve the internal audit key performance indicators and ensure audits are conducted in accordance with the IIA standards, the requirements of the GOI’s and in a professional manner.
? Translate the vision and strategic objectives into Internal Audit operation imperatives and ensure integration with other departments to effectively support the achievement of strategic objectives.
? Ensure Internal Audit reviews that determine whether sufficient governance control exist and are being applied in the organisation in line with best practice;
? Give assurance to senior management and the Board on the adequacy, effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls.
? Evaluate the extent to which divisions are performing their control functions of planning, accounting, custodial and monitoring according to required standards, including complying with statutory requirements and Group policies.
? Highlight areas of non-compliance to management and recommend cost effective enhancements to systems and procedures to mitigate risks.
? Investigate, as appropriate, issues of financial control breakdown and/or fraud and manage to a successful conclusion.
? Complete fraud investigations and set up fraud prevention and fraud risk management systems.
? Develop excellent working relationships with all Internal Audit’s key stakeholders to facilitate open and honest communication as a trusted business partner.
? Prepare and manage the Internal Audit budget.
? Prepare reports for the Audit Committee and EXCO on audit findings and recommendations.
? Develop, lead and maintain a motivated and high-performance team.
? Implement performance management in the team through setting smart targets that contribute to the Group’s objectives. Tracking and monitoring the team’s performance.
? Mentor, manage and develop direct subordinates – including continuously providing feedback and coaching to ensure that team members perform at optimum productivity levels.
? Create and maintain a climate conducive to performance to ensure that the department delivers against objectives.
? Perform any other related duties as requested by management.

Desired Experience & Qualification

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
? A relevant degree.
? A post graduate qualification will be advantageous.
? Registration with the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
? Minimum 10 years internal audit experience in a senior management role, with a strong people, process and systems orientation.
? Proven experience in leading, coaching and developing an internal audit team.
? Thorough knowledge of applicable legislation, business information systems, and administration systems and procedures.

Package & Remuneration

R1 100 000 – R1 650 000 p.a. depending on experience

