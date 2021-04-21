HR Business Partner (Property Ind)

Apr 21, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tertiary qualification in Human Resources/ Industrial Psychology
  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a HR Generalist role
  • Strong IR background
  • Experience in VIP Payroll system
  • Registration with the SABPP is an advantage

DUTIES:
Build strategic partnerships with the allocated business units and service providers.

  • Build and maintain valuable relationships with internal and external clients.
  • Initiates and Manage HR Projects required for the business unit.
  • Act as single point of contact for the employees in the business unit/ Department.

Assist in the integration of new employees into the Departments/Business Units

  • In conjunction with the Talent Attraction and Retention Specialist, oversees and assists with the integration of new employees into the departments by:
  • Overseeing probation process.
  • Checking in with new employees regularly to unlock access to resources and systems.
  • Supporting new employee to understand way of working
  • Supporting line manager in using probation process effectively.
  • Ensures that the probation timeline is adhered to and properly closed off.

Manage Employee Relations (ER) within the allocated business units

  • Provide an advisory function to employees and management.
  • Facilitate the working relationship within the department to come up with best solutions for ER matters, solutions that are also compliant with the relevant Legislation and Codes of Good Practice.
  • Capacity building of management for managing ER issues, through coaching.
  • Coordinate Disciplinary and Grievance enquiries (including all the necessary documentation and recordings that need to be in place).
  • Carry out all the necessary investigations into allegations as well as the research that may be required to provide evidence in hearings.
  • Represent the company as and when required at the CCMA and/or Bargaining Council in labour law matters.
  • Remain informed and aware of the latest changes / amendments to the Labour Relations Act.

Manage the performance appraisals process for staff within the allocated business units and assist to identify training & development needs

  • Facilitate the process to embed a performance management culture within the Business Unit as a means of driving business improvement.
  • Implement and monitor the performance management system and process in areas under your responsibility.
  • Build capacity in the management team to handle performance related matters effectively and timeously.
  • Continuously train employees and line management on the use and importance of performance management

Ensure compliance and implementation of company policies, processes and Legislative requirements

  • Provide input into company policies and processes and when needed develop relevant policies & procedures for implementation.
  • Participate in the annual review of company policies and processes by championing specific policies and processes on behalf of the team.
  • Facilitate a good understanding of company policies & procedures amongst all Employees within the Business Units.
  • Identify new initiatives that could be implemented in the HR Processes and Procedures and activities and make recommendations.
  • Give input into the Employment Equity and BBBEE reports.
  • Participate in the BBBEE verification processes where required.

Provide statistical data and reports related to all HR matters, including leave, discipline, recruitment, training etc.

  • Provide direction and oversight for employment matters, in your area of responsibility, not limited to anticipated terminations, injuries on duty, unemployment, compensation claims (UIF) etc.
  • Use employment data generated in the business as input into recruitment decisions.
  • Anticipate trends (e.g., high staff turnover during certain months for the year) and act in a pro-active manner.
  • Ensure that accurate records are kept by HR administrators for all employees (employee file) – certified copies of ID’s, driver’s license, qualifications, performance management, leave, disciplinary matters etc.
  • Remain fully accountable for the maintenance of employee data.
  • Analyse generated employee data, track trends and make the necessary recommendations for improvement.

Conduct job analysis and facilitate career development plans and programmes for all employees within the department

  • Conduct workforce planning and the allocation of task and duties for each role.
  • Ensure that updated job profiles are available for all positions within the Business Unit.
  • Ensures that all jobs are evaluated.
  • Update the organogram for all positions within the Business Unit.
  • Actively supports and monitors the implementation of a career development strategy for the Business Unit, including succession plans for key talent and key positions

Maintain and monitor the implementation of the Company remuneration strategy within the Business Unit

  • Conduct internal & external salary benchmarking.
  • Consider job evaluation processes and outcome and advise on impact of this on remuneration.
  • Collect information related to increases and remuneration etc. and report to the HR leadership.
  • Supply payroll input as required.

