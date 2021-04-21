HR Business Partner (Property Ind)

REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary qualification in Human Resources/ Industrial Psychology
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a HR Generalist role
- Strong IR background
- Experience in VIP Payroll system
- Registration with the SABPP is an advantage
DUTIES:
Build strategic partnerships with the allocated business units and service providers.
- Build and maintain valuable relationships with internal and external clients.
- Initiates and Manage HR Projects required for the business unit.
- Act as single point of contact for the employees in the business unit/ Department.
Assist in the integration of new employees into the Departments/Business Units
- In conjunction with the Talent Attraction and Retention Specialist, oversees and assists with the integration of new employees into the departments by:
- Overseeing probation process.
- Checking in with new employees regularly to unlock access to resources and systems.
- Supporting new employee to understand way of working
- Supporting line manager in using probation process effectively.
- Ensures that the probation timeline is adhered to and properly closed off.
Manage Employee Relations (ER) within the allocated business units
- Provide an advisory function to employees and management.
- Facilitate the working relationship within the department to come up with best solutions for ER matters, solutions that are also compliant with the relevant Legislation and Codes of Good Practice.
- Capacity building of management for managing ER issues, through coaching.
- Coordinate Disciplinary and Grievance enquiries (including all the necessary documentation and recordings that need to be in place).
- Carry out all the necessary investigations into allegations as well as the research that may be required to provide evidence in hearings.
- Represent the company as and when required at the CCMA and/or Bargaining Council in labour law matters.
- Remain informed and aware of the latest changes / amendments to the Labour Relations Act.
Manage the performance appraisals process for staff within the allocated business units and assist to identify training & development needs
- Facilitate the process to embed a performance management culture within the Business Unit as a means of driving business improvement.
- Implement and monitor the performance management system and process in areas under your responsibility.
- Build capacity in the management team to handle performance related matters effectively and timeously.
- Continuously train employees and line management on the use and importance of performance management
Ensure compliance and implementation of company policies, processes and Legislative requirements
- Provide input into company policies and processes and when needed develop relevant policies & procedures for implementation.
- Participate in the annual review of company policies and processes by championing specific policies and processes on behalf of the team.
- Facilitate a good understanding of company policies & procedures amongst all Employees within the Business Units.
- Identify new initiatives that could be implemented in the HR Processes and Procedures and activities and make recommendations.
- Give input into the Employment Equity and BBBEE reports.
- Participate in the BBBEE verification processes where required.
Provide statistical data and reports related to all HR matters, including leave, discipline, recruitment, training etc.
- Provide direction and oversight for employment matters, in your area of responsibility, not limited to anticipated terminations, injuries on duty, unemployment, compensation claims (UIF) etc.
- Use employment data generated in the business as input into recruitment decisions.
- Anticipate trends (e.g., high staff turnover during certain months for the year) and act in a pro-active manner.
- Ensure that accurate records are kept by HR administrators for all employees (employee file) – certified copies of ID’s, driver’s license, qualifications, performance management, leave, disciplinary matters etc.
- Remain fully accountable for the maintenance of employee data.
- Analyse generated employee data, track trends and make the necessary recommendations for improvement.
Conduct job analysis and facilitate career development plans and programmes for all employees within the department
- Conduct workforce planning and the allocation of task and duties for each role.
- Ensure that updated job profiles are available for all positions within the Business Unit.
- Ensures that all jobs are evaluated.
- Update the organogram for all positions within the Business Unit.
- Actively supports and monitors the implementation of a career development strategy for the Business Unit, including succession plans for key talent and key positions
Maintain and monitor the implementation of the Company remuneration strategy within the Business Unit
- Conduct internal & external salary benchmarking.
- Consider job evaluation processes and outcome and advise on impact of this on remuneration.
- Collect information related to increases and remuneration etc. and report to the HR leadership.
- Supply payroll input as required.