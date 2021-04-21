HR Business Partner (Property Ind)

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification in Human Resources/ Industrial Psychology

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a HR Generalist role

Strong IR background

Experience in VIP Payroll system

Registration with the SABPP is an advantage

DUTIES:

Build strategic partnerships with the allocated business units and service providers.

Build and maintain valuable relationships with internal and external clients.

Initiates and Manage HR Projects required for the business unit.

Act as single point of contact for the employees in the business unit/ Department.

Assist in the integration of new employees into the Departments/Business Units

In conjunction with the Talent Attraction and Retention Specialist, oversees and assists with the integration of new employees into the departments by:

Overseeing probation process.

Checking in with new employees regularly to unlock access to resources and systems.

Supporting new employee to understand way of working

Supporting line manager in using probation process effectively.

Ensures that the probation timeline is adhered to and properly closed off.

Manage Employee Relations (ER) within the allocated business units

Provide an advisory function to employees and management.

Facilitate the working relationship within the department to come up with best solutions for ER matters, solutions that are also compliant with the relevant Legislation and Codes of Good Practice.

Capacity building of management for managing ER issues, through coaching.

Coordinate Disciplinary and Grievance enquiries (including all the necessary documentation and recordings that need to be in place).

Carry out all the necessary investigations into allegations as well as the research that may be required to provide evidence in hearings.

Represent the company as and when required at the CCMA and/or Bargaining Council in labour law matters.

Remain informed and aware of the latest changes / amendments to the Labour Relations Act.

Manage the performance appraisals process for staff within the allocated business units and assist to identify training & development needs

Facilitate the process to embed a performance management culture within the Business Unit as a means of driving business improvement.

Implement and monitor the performance management system and process in areas under your responsibility.

Build capacity in the management team to handle performance related matters effectively and timeously.

Continuously train employees and line management on the use and importance of performance management

Ensure compliance and implementation of company policies, processes and Legislative requirements

Provide input into company policies and processes and when needed develop relevant policies & procedures for implementation.

Participate in the annual review of company policies and processes by championing specific policies and processes on behalf of the team.

Facilitate a good understanding of company policies & procedures amongst all Employees within the Business Units.

Identify new initiatives that could be implemented in the HR Processes and Procedures and activities and make recommendations.

Give input into the Employment Equity and BBBEE reports.

Participate in the BBBEE verification processes where required.

Provide statistical data and reports related to all HR matters, including leave, discipline, recruitment, training etc.

Provide direction and oversight for employment matters, in your area of responsibility, not limited to anticipated terminations, injuries on duty, unemployment, compensation claims (UIF) etc.

Use employment data generated in the business as input into recruitment decisions.

Anticipate trends (e.g., high staff turnover during certain months for the year) and act in a pro-active manner.

Ensure that accurate records are kept by HR administrators for all employees (employee file) – certified copies of ID’s, driver’s license, qualifications, performance management, leave, disciplinary matters etc.

Remain fully accountable for the maintenance of employee data.

Analyse generated employee data, track trends and make the necessary recommendations for improvement.

Conduct job analysis and facilitate career development plans and programmes for all employees within the department

Conduct workforce planning and the allocation of task and duties for each role.

Ensure that updated job profiles are available for all positions within the Business Unit.

Ensures that all jobs are evaluated.

Update the organogram for all positions within the Business Unit.

Actively supports and monitors the implementation of a career development strategy for the Business Unit, including succession plans for key talent and key positions

Maintain and monitor the implementation of the Company remuneration strategy within the Business Unit

Conduct internal & external salary benchmarking.

Consider job evaluation processes and outcome and advise on impact of this on remuneration.

Collect information related to increases and remuneration etc. and report to the HR leadership.

Supply payroll input as required.

Learn more/Apply for this position