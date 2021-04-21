Intermediate QA Automation Engineer – Cape Town – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge It Recruitment

Apr 21, 2021

A Leading software engineering specialist firm is currently looking for an Intermediate QA Automation Engineer to join their dynamic team. This role is perfect for someone who will thrive in a vibrant and fast-moving work environment.

The successful candidate will be required to share a passion for high-quality software, strong engineering principles and be methodical in problem-solving skills.

Requirements:

  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant field or equivalent working years’ experience
  • ISTQB certification
  • Minimum 3 years’ professional experience developing in Java or other programming languages.
  • A thorough understanding of computer architecture, operating systems, and data structures Exposure to Object Oriented Design (OOD) concepts
  • Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment
  • Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines or constraints.
  • Experience developing unit tests around Web/Mobile and Back-End services
  • Experience with Bash and MS PowerShell
  • Experience using Git.
  • Experience with Continuous Integration systems (e.g., Jenkins, Bitrise, GitLab, AzureDevops)
  • Familiar with QA test automation solutions such as Selenium Webdriver, Appium, Cypress, RestAssured
  • Exposure to Load and Performance tools (JMeter, Gatling etc.)
  • Exposure to security testing techniques such as penetration testing
  • Exposure to BDD/TDD
  • Exposure to microservice architectures
  • Exposure to service virtualization or mocking tools such as WireMock
  • Ability to display and convey thought leadership within your area of expertise.
  • Familiar with SQL queries and relational databases
  • Practical experience with Docker or other containerization platforms

Reference Number for this position is NN52093 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R600K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • GitLab
  • RestAssured
  • Cypress

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position