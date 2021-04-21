Intermediate QA Automation Engineer – Cape Town – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge It Recruitment

A Leading software engineering specialist firm is currently looking for an Intermediate QA Automation Engineer to join their dynamic team. This role is perfect for someone who will thrive in a vibrant and fast-moving work environment.

The successful candidate will be required to share a passion for high-quality software, strong engineering principles and be methodical in problem-solving skills.

Requirements:

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field or equivalent working years’ experience

ISTQB certification

Minimum 3 years’ professional experience developing in Java or other programming languages.

A thorough understanding of computer architecture, operating systems, and data structures Exposure to Object Oriented Design (OOD) concepts

Experience in an Agile and Scrum environment

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines or constraints.

Experience developing unit tests around Web/Mobile and Back-End services

Experience with Bash and MS PowerShell

Experience using Git.

Experience with Continuous Integration systems (e.g., Jenkins, Bitrise, GitLab, AzureDevops)

Familiar with QA test automation solutions such as Selenium Webdriver, Appium, Cypress, RestAssured

Exposure to Load and Performance tools (JMeter, Gatling etc.)

Exposure to security testing techniques such as penetration testing

Exposure to BDD/TDD

Exposure to microservice architectures

Exposure to service virtualization or mocking tools such as WireMock

Ability to display and convey thought leadership within your area of expertise.

Familiar with SQL queries and relational databases

Practical experience with Docker or other containerization platforms

