Intermediate UX Designer

We are looking for an amazing UX Designer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience within the Government Sector, this role is for you!
Intermediatete UX Designer
The ideal candidate will have the below experience:
Content/Strategy:
- Customer Analysis,
- Competitor Analysis,
- Product Structure/Strategy
Prototyping and Wireframing:
- Prototyping,
- Testing/Iteration,
- Development,
- Planning,
- Wireframing
Analytics and Execution:
- Coordination with Developer(s),
- Coordination with UI Designer(s),
- Analysis and Iteration,
- Tracking Goals and
- Integration
Availability – ASAP
Location – On-Site in Cape Town
8 – 12 Month Opportunity with possibility of going Permanent.
Apply now for further information!
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- Wireframing
- Wireframe
- Prototyping
- Testing
- Mobile Designing
- UX Design
- Visual Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma