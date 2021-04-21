Intermediate UX Designer

We are looking for an amazing UX Designer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the Government Sector, this role is for you!

Intermediatete UX Designer

The ideal candidate will have the below experience:

Content/Strategy:

Customer Analysis,

Competitor Analysis,

Product Structure/Strategy

Prototyping and Wireframing:

Prototyping,

Testing/Iteration,

Development,

Planning,

Wireframing

Analytics and Execution:

Coordination with Developer(s),

Coordination with UI Designer(s),

Analysis and Iteration,

Tracking Goals and

Integration

Availability – ASAP

Location – On-Site in Cape Town

8 – 12 Month Opportunity with possibility of going Permanent.

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

Wireframing

Wireframe

Prototyping

Testing

Mobile Designing

UX Design

Visual Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

