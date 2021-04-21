Internal Sales

Apr 21, 2021

Requirements:

  • A National Diploma in Business Management preferably Scientific/Laboratory with a minimum of 2 years working experience with tenders.
  • Valid Driver’s Licence.
  • Ability to function independently and as part of a team.
  • High attention to detail, coupled with strong analytical and reasoning skills
  • An understanding of regulatory compliance High level of proficiency operating Microsoft Office specifically Excel and Word Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Ensure that the tender process from receiving the invitation to investigating the awards is followed accurately and on time
  • Respond to all Internal Sales inquiries, i.e. in instances where there are no tenders to respond to.

Desired Skills:

  • Excel and Word
  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
  • High attention to detail
  • strong analytical and reasoning skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position