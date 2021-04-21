Requirements:
- A National Diploma in Business Management preferably Scientific/Laboratory with a minimum of 2 years working experience with tenders.
- Valid Driver’s Licence.
- Ability to function independently and as part of a team.
- High attention to detail, coupled with strong analytical and reasoning skills
- An understanding of regulatory compliance High level of proficiency operating Microsoft Office specifically Excel and Word Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
Duties and responsibilities:
- Ensure that the tender process from receiving the invitation to investigating the awards is followed accurately and on time
- Respond to all Internal Sales inquiries, i.e. in instances where there are no tenders to respond to.
Desired Skills:
- Excel and Word
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
- High attention to detail
- strong analytical and reasoning skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma