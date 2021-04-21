International Fruit Trader / Account Manager – Fre

A well-known global and market leader in fresh fruit produce requires the above to drive the company’s vision and objectives by trading a variety of fresh fruit produce internationally always ensuring complete client satisfaction.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification, either a diploma or degree in Marketing and or Sales or Business or related is preferred.

Previous international trading or sales experience having worked within the fresh fruit industry is essential.

Previous export experience of fruit into global markets is essential.

Previous experience having built and maintained relationships with customers.

Excellent people skills to build, nurture and maintain relationships with both growers/suppliers and receivers/customers.

The successful candidate must have the ability to procure and trade.

Must have vast product knowledge of all fruit.

Must be able to persuade and convince growers/suppliers to support the company’s route to market strategy.

Being able to speak, read and write French is preferred but not essential.

The ability to work in a team environment, have good financial acumen, good communication and negotiating skills, strong strategic planning and being able to determine market needs, ensuring customer satisfaction as well as driving results are essential competencies to ensure success in this role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Strategically procure and market designated fruit meeting clients’ needs and expectations as well as procure and exploit trading opportunities, growing the client base.

Identify, assess and manage all financial risks, attend strategic meetings, build and maintain sound relationships with suppliers and clients.

Set and achieve annual sales budgets and gross margin objectives with the executive team, execute and drive all projects timeously in line with the company’s annual strategy.

Negotiate the terms of sale and prices with clients, ensuring that supply chain expectations and delivery dates are achieved.

Communicate internally with senior management about supply and demand requirements ensuring that all trading decisions are made in the best interest of the business at all times.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position