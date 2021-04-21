Investment Associatex2-RURAL AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

- COMPETENCY PROFILE
- Job Purpose
- The successful candidates will be responsible for analysing, identifying new investment opportunities and potential acquisition; review new deal opportunities and prepare preliminary recommendations to the Fund Manager; Prepare investment reports for Risk and Investment Committee for consideration; Provide investment input and valuations for reports and financial statements, further assist with the deal structuring based on the acceptable financial gearing.
- Outputs
- Source deals, assess their viability and prepare submission report to the credit committee,Prepare submission to relevant committee for Due Diligence approval,Compile a Due Diligence work plan, negotiate a lending project term sheet and structure the deal to meet the client requirements, all under the supervision of the Investment Principal,Post DD approval conduct technical research and provide input on the deal structure,Maintain responsibility of the transaction, preparation of project appraisal to risk, Leverage funding structure that suits the client and minimises the NEF exposure,Operate as the transactions leader and maintain accountability for managing all aspects of converting a transaction from application to final approval,Establish and manage relationships with clients, financial institutions, sector players and other counterparties for originating and sourcing of the deals,Product development: establish innovative structured finance solutions for clients,Analyse financial outcomes, define pricing strategy and development impact,Manage the funding process in conjunction with the legal and post investment department, Negotiate documentation or legal terms with all related internal and external stakeholders,Undertake the collection of project documents once the deal is approved by respective committees,Ensure the communication reaches the client once the deal is approved.
- Experience/Skills Required
- Deal origination to source quality deals,- Network building and use of professional relationship to yield a flow of quality leads,- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in deal making environment,- PC literacy and competency in Excel spreadsheet, MS Word and MS PowerPoint,- Understanding of NEF mandate and investment guidelines,- Should possess good analytical and modelling skills and be able to apply NEF’s financial modelling methodologies, – Business development and marketing of Rural Fund products.- Should possess amongst other the following skills in order to be able to conduct due diligence exercise: § Accounting and/or auditing, law, tax;§ Should be able to gather data from all relevant sources, including industry experts;§ Be able to communicate at all levels and use interviews to gather data necessary in compiling investment reports;§ Have good writing skills; § Be able to identify risks and recommend relevant risk mitigants;§ Understanding of various investment instruments and be able to structure deals and to apply them in relevant investment circumstances;§ Ability to negotiate terms and conditions of investment to minimize risk in each transaction;§ Communication and presentation skills to present investment reports to various committees for approval;
- Qualifications
- Essential- B. Com Degree (Finance, Accounting, Agricultural Economics, Business Economics);- Deal structuring and implementation;- Financial modelling and Business valuation methodologies. Preferred§ CA and/or MBA with agriculture/acquisition transaction background.
- Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes
- Technical:- Minimum B. Com Degree with Specialization in Accounting and/or Business Finance,- PC literacy and competency in Excel spreadsheet, MS Word and MS PowerPoint, – Understanding of NEF mandate and investment guidelines,- Should possess good analytical and modelling skills and be able to apply NEF’s financial modelling methodologies, – Can quickly identify important issues and help the team to consider them, – A strong team contributor and can clarify problems in discussion and issue planning,- The ability to research, analyse and evaluate,- Excellent interpersonal and written/oral communication skills,- The ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines and multi-task in a fast paced environment,- Strong numerical ability and quantitative skills,- Self-confidence, drive and tenacity,- The ability to work effectively in a team,- Initiative, flexibility and innovation,- an interest in current affairs and an appreciation of their impact on the market especially BEE legislative discussion,- In depth investment knowledge; this may come from an interest in the markets and entrepreneur [URL Removed] Competencies:- Information seeking and the ability to work on own initiative,- Strong interpersonal skills and good organizational skills,- Impact and influence manifested through the ability to build effective working relationships with clients, senior colleagues across cultural and functional boundaries,- Highly effective communication skills,- Confidentiality of information, displaying integrity with sensitive and personal information,- Articulate and detail conscious,- Adherence to corporate values,- Integrity,- Organizational awareness,- Process and service orientation,- Delivery focus,- Critical thinking.
Desired Skills:
