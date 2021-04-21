Investment Officer at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:

Marketing the Business Partners Limited Brand and building networks.

Undertaking viability studies on targeted companies.

Doing financial modelling and compiling the investment report.

Negotiating and structuring investment projects on the targeted entities.

The successful candidate should have:

A Bcom degree in Accounting, Finance or other business-related field.

2 or more years of experience in business investment/business investment structuring.

Experience in auditing, banking and/or sales and marketing will be advantageous.

The individual needs to possess the ability to build and maintain relationships, have strong negotiation skills and be results focused.

Competencies:

Relating and Networking with People

Persuading and Influencing

Analysing information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Desired Skills:

Negotiating

Financial Modelling

Deal Structuring

Networking

Building Relationships

Investment analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited is South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises. We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

We are offering an exciting career opportunity to an Investment Officer at our offices based in East London.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be.

