Investment Officer at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:
- Marketing the Business Partners Limited Brand and building networks.
- Undertaking viability studies on targeted companies.
- Doing financial modelling and compiling the investment report.
- Negotiating and structuring investment projects on the targeted entities.
The successful candidate should have:
- A Bcom degree in Accounting, Finance or other business-related field.
- 2 or more years of experience in business investment/business investment structuring.
- Experience in auditing, banking and/or sales and marketing will be advantageous.
The individual needs to possess the ability to build and maintain relationships, have strong negotiation skills and be results focused.
Competencies:
- Relating and Networking with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Analysing information
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Desired Skills:
- Negotiating
- Financial Modelling
- Deal Structuring
- Networking
- Building Relationships
- Investment analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Business Partners Limited is South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises. We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.
We are offering an exciting career opportunity to an Investment Officer at our offices based in East London.
*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be.