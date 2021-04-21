Job Evaluation & Reward Specialist /Consultant for 3 to 6months contract

key Performance

Analyse and validate job profiles

  • Train and transfer skills on Job Evaluation
  • Establish a Job Evaluation quality assurance methodology
  • Undertake Job Evaluation pre interview questionnaire completion
  • Evaluate jobs as per the approved job profiles to confirm the internal relative job size for positions
  • Determine criteria for reviewing grades of all positions, and validate the grade based on available information
  • Undertake job grading using a Patterson Job Grading System/ a system consistent with the Patterson system
  • Benchmark Salaries, ensuring accurate matching of positions to comparator roles and conduct a market
    survey to establish where CMS pays relative to State-Owned Entities and Regulators
  • Review Pay scales i.e., Establish the distribution of the current remuneration within CMS, per grade
  • Cost the implications of adopting the pay scale
  • Comparison of each individual to the proposed scale
  • Determine recommendations for the management of outliers, and
  • Conduct an Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value audit of jobs and make recommendations to comply with
  • Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value.
  • Understanding of how remuneration , rewards & benefits strategy developed and implemented

  • Job Evaluation/grading in the following systems

  • Patterson
    2.Hay Evaluation System
    3.J. Edward System
    4.Task System
    5.Perommes Grading System

Proof of Registration with the following professional bodies:

  • South African Rewards Association (SARA)

Qualifications and Exprience

  • Honours/ Post Graduate Diploma (NQF 8)

Available Immediately

Desired Skills:

