Job Evaluation & Reward Specialist /Consultant for 3 to 6months contract

key Performance

Analyse and validate job profiles

Train and transfer skills on Job Evaluation

Establish a Job Evaluation quality assurance methodology

Undertake Job Evaluation pre interview questionnaire completion

Evaluate jobs as per the approved job profiles to confirm the internal relative job size for positions

Determine criteria for reviewing grades of all positions, and validate the grade based on available information

Undertake job grading using a Patterson Job Grading System/ a system consistent with the Patterson system

Benchmark Salaries, ensuring accurate matching of positions to comparator roles and conduct a market

survey to establish where CMS pays relative to State-Owned Entities and Regulators

Review Pay scales i.e., Establish the distribution of the current remuneration within CMS, per grade

Cost the implications of adopting the pay scale

Comparison of each individual to the proposed scale

Determine recommendations for the management of outliers, and

Conduct an Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value audit of jobs and make recommendations to comply with

Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value.

Understanding of how remuneration , rewards & benefits strategy developed and implemented

Job Evaluation/grading in the following systems

Patterson

2.Hay Evaluation System

3.J. Edward System

4.Task System

5.Perommes Grading System

Proof of Registration with the following professional bodies:

South African Rewards Association (SARA)

Qualifications and Exprience

Honours/ Post Graduate Diploma (NQF 8)

Available Immediately

Desired Skills:

see above spec

