Job Evaluation & Reward Specialist /Consultant for 3 to 6months contract

key Performance
Analyse and validate job profiles
- Train and transfer skills on Job Evaluation
- Establish a Job Evaluation quality assurance methodology
- Undertake Job Evaluation pre interview questionnaire completion
- Evaluate jobs as per the approved job profiles to confirm the internal relative job size for positions
- Determine criteria for reviewing grades of all positions, and validate the grade based on available information
- Undertake job grading using a Patterson Job Grading System/ a system consistent with the Patterson system
- Benchmark Salaries, ensuring accurate matching of positions to comparator roles and conduct a market
survey to establish where CMS pays relative to State-Owned Entities and Regulators
- Review Pay scales i.e., Establish the distribution of the current remuneration within CMS, per grade
- Cost the implications of adopting the pay scale
- Comparison of each individual to the proposed scale
- Determine recommendations for the management of outliers, and
- Conduct an Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value audit of jobs and make recommendations to comply with
- Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value.
- Understanding of how remuneration , rewards & benefits strategy developed and implemented
Job Evaluation/grading in the following systems
Patterson
2.Hay Evaluation System
3.J. Edward System
4.Task System
5.Perommes Grading System
Proof of Registration with the following professional bodies:
- South African Rewards Association (SARA)
Qualifications and Exprience
- Honours/ Post Graduate Diploma (NQF 8)
Available Immediately
Desired Skills:
