Junior Electronics Technician

Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Junior Electronics Technician at their organization

Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng

Requirements:

Matric

Relevant technical qualification

3 years of experience as an Electronics Technician

Industry experience would be advantageous

Must have good technical/mechanical skills

Must be tech savvy

Responsibilities:

Plan Daily Production in Manufacturing Area (allocation of tasks to juniors, liaison with the other divisions in terms of what is required)

Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware

Testing of New Hardware and Firmware

Trouble Shooting / Technical Diagnostics, provide training to other technical staff on Smartfuel Equipment

Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures and workflows

Maintain Reports on Maintenance Schedules, Keep Logs and Records that outline Tests Run, Parts Used, Repairs Completed and Troubleshooting Steps

