Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Junior Electronics Technician at their organization
Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng
Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant technical qualification
- 3 years of experience as an Electronics Technician
- Industry experience would be advantageous
- Must have good technical/mechanical skills
- Must be tech savvy
Responsibilities:
- Plan Daily Production in Manufacturing Area (allocation of tasks to juniors, liaison with the other divisions in terms of what is required)
- Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware
- Testing of New Hardware and Firmware
- Trouble Shooting / Technical Diagnostics, provide training to other technical staff on Smartfuel Equipment
- Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures and workflows
- Maintain Reports on Maintenance Schedules, Keep Logs and Records that outline Tests Run, Parts Used, Repairs Completed and Troubleshooting Steps