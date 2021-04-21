Junior Electronics Technician

Our client who is a leading fuel management solutions service provider is urgently looking to employ a Junior Electronics Technician at their organization

Location: Bedfordview (Cyrildene), Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant technical qualification
  • 3 years of experience as an Electronics Technician
  • Industry experience would be advantageous
  • Must have good technical/mechanical skills
  • Must be tech savvy

Responsibilities:

  • Plan Daily Production in Manufacturing Area (allocation of tasks to juniors, liaison with the other divisions in terms of what is required)
  • Assemble, Test and Repair Smartfuel Hardware
  • Testing of New Hardware and Firmware
  • Trouble Shooting / Technical Diagnostics, provide training to other technical staff on Smartfuel Equipment
  • Document, Maintain and Improve Production Procedures and workflows
  • Maintain Reports on Maintenance Schedules, Keep Logs and Records that outline Tests Run, Parts Used, Repairs Completed and Troubleshooting Steps

