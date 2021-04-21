Laboratory Manager (VIDA)

A Laboratory Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

Main purpose of the job

To manage the Wits VIDA Research Unit Laboratory to effectively deliver all study objectives, provide research coordination and project planning support to the Research Leadership Team, oversee resource planning, strategy, quality and compliance

Location

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Wits Learning Centre Building (Nurses Residence), Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Key performance areas

Research: project planning and coordination

Provide transversal coordination support to the research leadership team (including study management teams and students) to effectively deliver studies with laboratory work/services components

Coordinate laboratory activities and team to ensure optimal achievement of performance objectives

Provide oversight support for evaluation and QC of results and communication of lab data across studies, ensuring accurate and reliable results

Laboratory management

Oversee & drive lab quality control, assurance and compliance to all relevant frameworks and SOPs

Accountability for all equipment requirements including calibration and maintenance

Implement safe working conditions and procedures and compliance with all legislation

Lead lab management development and innovation

Draft, review and manage applicable SOPs and implement appropriate changes in order to ensure the laboratory is constantly able to provide high quality, cost-effective and correct results

Oversee the administration, including regulatory or licensing requirements, procurement requirements, lab-specific stock and any lab-related admin and communication

Oversee the management and storage of biohazardous waste and toxic materials

Oversee the transport and shipping of clinical specimens

Resource management and administrative oversight

Supervise and manage the duties of and workflow processes of lab staff to ensure optimal resource mobilization, effective lab management and promotion of a cohesive, values-driven team

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments and facilitate staff development and empowerment objectives (including coaching, training, skills acquisition, alignment with technical requirements and competence)

Required minimum education and training

National Diploma in Biomedical Technology with Bachelor’s in Technology/BSc or other relevant tertiary qualification

Professional body registration

HPCSA or applicable an advantage

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years experience in appropriate/relevant laboratory

Minimum 2 years’ management/supervisory experience with demonstrable project management administrative leadership

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

GCP (Good Clinical Practice)

Advanced computer literacy

Ability to work extended hours

Meticulous

Understanding of research environment

Ability to mentor and coach others

Understanding of leading and managing change, performance development, decision making, customer focus and service delivery

Drive for continuous improvement, communication and teamwork

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 28 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position