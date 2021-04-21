Laboratory Manager (VIDA)

A Laboratory Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).
Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.
In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.
By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.
Main purpose of the job
- To manage the Wits VIDA Research Unit Laboratory to effectively deliver all study objectives, provide research coordination and project planning support to the Research Leadership Team, oversee resource planning, strategy, quality and compliance
Location
- Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Wits Learning Centre Building (Nurses Residence), Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
Key performance areas
Research: project planning and coordination
- Provide transversal coordination support to the research leadership team (including study management teams and students) to effectively deliver studies with laboratory work/services components
- Coordinate laboratory activities and team to ensure optimal achievement of performance objectives
- Provide oversight support for evaluation and QC of results and communication of lab data across studies, ensuring accurate and reliable results
Laboratory management
- Oversee & drive lab quality control, assurance and compliance to all relevant frameworks and SOPs
- Accountability for all equipment requirements including calibration and maintenance
- Implement safe working conditions and procedures and compliance with all legislation
- Lead lab management development and innovation
- Draft, review and manage applicable SOPs and implement appropriate changes in order to ensure the laboratory is constantly able to provide high quality, cost-effective and correct results
- Oversee the administration, including regulatory or licensing requirements, procurement requirements, lab-specific stock and any lab-related admin and communication
- Oversee the management and storage of biohazardous waste and toxic materials
- Oversee the transport and shipping of clinical specimens
Resource management and administrative oversight
- Supervise and manage the duties of and workflow processes of lab staff to ensure optimal resource mobilization, effective lab management and promotion of a cohesive, values-driven team
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments and facilitate staff development and empowerment objectives (including coaching, training, skills acquisition, alignment with technical requirements and competence)
Required minimum education and training
- National Diploma in Biomedical Technology with Bachelor’s in Technology/BSc or other relevant tertiary qualification
Professional body registration
- HPCSA or applicable an advantage
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 5 years experience in appropriate/relevant laboratory
- Minimum 2 years’ management/supervisory experience with demonstrable project management administrative leadership
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- GCP (Good Clinical Practice)
- Advanced computer literacy
- Ability to work extended hours
- Meticulous
- Understanding of research environment
- Ability to mentor and coach others
- Understanding of leading and managing change, performance development, decision making, customer focus and service delivery
- Drive for continuous improvement, communication and teamwork
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 28 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund