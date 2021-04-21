Laboratory Technician – Chemistry

Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a Laboratory Technician – Chemistry to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

National Diploma, NQ4, Degree

Business English: Fluent

Computer literacy (Advanced)

Work shifts/weekends/public holidays

2-4 years experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level

KPAs:

Setup, maintain and operate laboratory equipment

Prepare and analyse samples

Know all emergency procedures e.g. eye wash station, safety reps and first aiders

Releasing of Raw and Packaging materials

Perform routine QC/laboratory analysis

Ensure that the laboratory equipments are calibrated and checked at the start of the shift

Prepare and maintain stocks of chemical reagents and microbiological reagents/cultures/media

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

