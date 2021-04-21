Laboratory Technician – Chemistry

Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a Laboratory Technician – Chemistry to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

  • National Diploma, NQ4, Degree
  • Business English: Fluent
  • Computer literacy (Advanced)
  • Work shifts/weekends/public holidays
  • 2-4 years experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level

KPAs:

  • Setup, maintain and operate laboratory equipment
  • Prepare and analyse samples
  • Know all emergency procedures e.g. eye wash station, safety reps and first aiders
  • Releasing of Raw and Packaging materials
  • Perform routine QC/laboratory analysis
  • Ensure that the laboratory equipments are calibrated and checked at the start of the shift
  • Prepare and maintain stocks of chemical reagents and microbiological reagents/cultures/media

