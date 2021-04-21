Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a Laboratory Technician – Chemistry to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.
Requirements:
- National Diploma, NQ4, Degree
- Business English: Fluent
- Computer literacy (Advanced)
- Work shifts/weekends/public holidays
- 2-4 years experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
KPAs:
- Setup, maintain and operate laboratory equipment
- Prepare and analyse samples
- Know all emergency procedures e.g. eye wash station, safety reps and first aiders
- Releasing of Raw and Packaging materials
- Perform routine QC/laboratory analysis
- Ensure that the laboratory equipments are calibrated and checked at the start of the shift
- Prepare and maintain stocks of chemical reagents and microbiological reagents/cultures/media
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.