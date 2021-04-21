Landscape Manager / Horticulturist / Gardens

Our client is seeking a professional and experienced Horticulturist to join our dynamic and reputable group.

The successful candidate will provide high level assistance, management, expertise and technical support for the overall management of our gardens at our six luxury lifestyle villages.

Must have Diploma in Agriculture/Horticulture, minimum 5 years experience, own vehicle and drivers.

Requirements

Qualifications

Matric

Relevant qualifications in Agriculture, Horticulture or Biological Sciences.

Experience and Knowledge

Minimum of 5 years experience in horticulture/agriculture field.

Experience in managing a successful garden or agricultural operation at the highest level.

Skills and Attributes

Strong management skills.

Well-organised individual.

Knowledge of irrigation systems and drainage.

Careful, conservative, exacting, demanding and critical behaviour is required.

The job entails a strong task, hands-on approach, good attention to detail and close follow-up.

Thorough knowledge of plant propagation and culturation.

Knowledge of the elementary principles of landscaping.

Specific Requirements:

Own transport

Clear criminal record

Contactable references, written references preferable

If no reply within one week your application was unsuccesfull

