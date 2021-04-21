Logistics Controller – Willing to relocate into Africa

Are you willing to relocate then this is the opportunity you have been waitingfor

Minimum 5 years’ experience within the Logistics industry

Experience in:

Route planning

Trucking

Driver management

Warehousing and stock management

Customs Clearing

Administration

Matric plus a diploma in Logistics or similar qualification

Valid passport

Clear criminal record

Drivers Licence

Desired Skills:

Logistics

Customs Clearing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Large company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension

Accomodation

