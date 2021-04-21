Logistics Controller – Willing to relocate into Africa

Apr 21, 2021

Are you willing to relocate then this is the opportunity you have been waitingfor

Minimum 5 years’ experience within the Logistics industry

Experience in:
Route planning
Trucking
Driver management
Warehousing and stock management
Customs Clearing
Administration

Matric plus a diploma in Logistics or similar qualification
Valid passport
Clear criminal record
Drivers Licence

Desired Skills:

  • Logistics
  • Customs Clearing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Large company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension
  • Accomodation

