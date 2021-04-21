Manager Accounts Payable

Accounting Degree essential
Not less than 10 years experience in Accounts Payable
Overseeing all accounting functions for this company.
Prepare Financial Documents
Responsible for preparing documents dealing with finances, reporting and budgets.
Prepare special reports with graphics or statistics.
Must have good knowledge of various accounting software programs to automate the daily processes and save time.
Examination and Analysis of Data.
Must have a keen eye for detail and accuracy.
Must have the knowledge to competently, accurately and patiently examine financial records, processes and other related data.
Team Management
Must have experience in managing team members via work verification, relevant training sessions and ongoing support.
Also to have the ability to motivate team members is essential.
Negotiate with Vendors and Service Providers
Be a good communicator and be able to deal with others in a tactful and effective manner.
Desired Skills:
- Exports
- foreign payments
- Latis
- ERP systems
- JD Edwards
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree