Manager Accounts Payable

Accounting Degree essential

Not less than 10 years experience in Accounts Payable

Overseeing all accounting functions for this company.

Prepare Financial Documents

Responsible for preparing documents dealing with finances, reporting and budgets.

Prepare special reports with graphics or statistics.

Must have good knowledge of various accounting software programs to automate the daily processes and save time.

Examination and Analysis of Data.

Must have a keen eye for detail and accuracy.

Must have the knowledge to competently, accurately and patiently examine financial records, processes and other related data.

Team Management

Must have experience in managing team members via work verification, relevant training sessions and ongoing support.

Also to have the ability to motivate team members is essential.

Negotiate with Vendors and Service Providers

Be a good communicator and be able to deal with others in a tactful and effective manner.

Desired Skills:

Exports

foreign payments

Latis

ERP systems

JD Edwards

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

