Market Conduct Specialist

REQUIREMENTS:
- Legal, Risk Management or Auditing Degree
- At least 5 years experience in the Banking or Financial Services Sector
DUTIES:
- Proactively identify and drive initiatives affecting the banking sector
- Play the role of an advisor and educator to various stakeholders
- Assist the Genral Manager: Legislation and Regulatory oversight with identified projects and outputs
- Represent the company at conferences, seminars and meetings to promote its brand locally and globally
- Create or enhance service offerings for the company to deliver continuous value to its members
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Good understanding of regulation and supervision in the Financial Services Industry
- Good working knowledge of Law
- Legal Processes
- Risk Management Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree