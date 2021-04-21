Market Conduct Specialist

Apr 21, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Legal, Risk Management or Auditing Degree
  • At least 5 years experience in the Banking or Financial Services Sector

DUTIES:

  • Proactively identify and drive initiatives affecting the banking sector
  • Play the role of an advisor and educator to various stakeholders
  • Assist the Genral Manager: Legislation and Regulatory oversight with identified projects and outputs
  • Represent the company at conferences, seminars and meetings to promote its brand locally and globally
  • Create or enhance service offerings for the company to deliver continuous value to its members

Desired Skills:

  • Good understanding of regulation and supervision in the Financial Services Industry
  • Good working knowledge of Law
  • Legal Processes
  • Risk Management Processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

