Mid Level Front End Software Developer

A leading development agency is seeking a Front End Software Developer who has a passion for combining the art of design with the art of programming and enjoys problem-solving, thrives on variety and can manage complex projects.

Job description:

You will be responsible for working within a team of designers, analysts, and developers and building out progressive web apps. You will be implementing visual elements that users see and interact with within a web app, which makes your role crucial for the success of the business.

The company follows agile and apply it to their business, constantly tweaking their processes in an effort to continuously improve the effectiveness of their teams. The environment is fast-paced, the projects are challenging and you will be pushed to learn and grow faster than the norm. You will be surrounded by smart and caring individuals who will uplift you and want to see you thrive, and it is expected you play your part in doing the same for your colleagues.

The ideal candidate is passionate about what they do and really want to push the status quo.

Responsibilities:

Develop new user-facing features.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Optimize application for maximum speeds and scalability.

Collaborate with other professionals such as back-end developers and web designers.

Keep up with the latest and emerging technologies

Potentially mentor junior developers

Build processes within the company to constantly improve the team’s performance

Requirements and Qualifications:

2-6 years of experience as a front end or full-stack developer.

Excellent knowledge of JavaScript libraries and frameworks such as Angular, React, Vue, etc.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools such as Git. A good understanding of SEO principles.

A sense of pride and ownership

Team player.

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience.

