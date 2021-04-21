National Sales Manager- PHARMACEUTICALS/CONSUMER HEALTH at Pharmaceutical/ Consumer Health Client

CLIENT
A global Consumer Health company focusing on primary health care range of products seeks a strong NSM with a proven track record and strong sales leadership
KEY PURPOSE
- Meets regional sales financial objectives by forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective actions
- Establishes sales objectives by creating a sales plan and quota for regions in support of national objectives. Maintains and expands customer base by counselling regional sales representatives; building and maintaining rapport with key customers; identifying new customer opportunities.
Major Responsibilities:
- Identifying and targeting possible new customers and ensuring that national sales objectives are met.
- Managing the matrix relationship with the Southern Africa customer base
- Managing the matrix relationship with the Southern Africa customer base
- Oversee the implementation of the National Wholesaler promotional grid.
- Contributing to the group strategy at a national and local level by identifying opportunities to grow market share.
- Trading Term reviews and negotiation.
- Contribute to the monthly forecast sessions, to give insight for each customer group under scope.
- Close follow up on In-market sales and stocks at wholesalers’ level to advise the Consumer Division team.
- Achieving monthly and yearly sales targets through planning and executing plans for key accounts
- Obtain complete knowledge of competitor products and markets
- Conduct reviews and manage performance of the sales team, as well as the performance of the Third – Party Sales and Merchandising Company.
- Lead, manage and develop the Sales Representatives within CLIENT South Africa (Traditional Market).
- Direct reports: ( 5 within South Africa)
- Partner closely with local and HQ teams to achieve business goals
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, or Business qualification.
- 3 + years’ experience working in the retail/wholesale, independent channels environment within FMCG/pharmaceuticals.
- Experience in dealing with data sources such as IRI(Aztec) or AC Nielsen.
- Strong business acumen, to anticipate market trends and articulate financial growth prospects.
- Willing to be hands on, involved on day to day business activities
- Demonstrated ability to manage, motivate, coach, and develop people
- Demonstrated managerial courage to make and stand by difficult decisions
- Ability to manage the customers P & L and achieve the targeted GP margins by customers.
- Experience in leading and handling business transformation strategies, plans and activities
- Experience in Category Reviews, Top to Top reviews with Senior parties from the customers side.
About The Employer:
A global Consumer Health company focusing on primary health care range of products seeks a strong NSM with a proven track record and strong sales leadership