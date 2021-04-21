National Sales Manager- PHARMACEUTICALS/CONSUMER HEALTH at Pharmaceutical/ Consumer Health Client

CLIENT

A global Consumer Health company focusing on primary health care range of products seeks a strong NSM with a proven track record and strong sales leadership

KEY PURPOSE

Meets regional sales financial objectives by forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective actions

Establishes sales objectives by creating a sales plan and quota for regions in support of national objectives. Maintains and expands customer base by counselling regional sales representatives; building and maintaining rapport with key customers; identifying new customer opportunities.

Major Responsibilities:

Identifying and targeting possible new customers and ensuring that national sales objectives are met.

Managing the matrix relationship with the Southern Africa customer base

Oversee the implementation of the National Wholesaler promotional grid.

Contributing to the group strategy at a national and local level by identifying opportunities to grow market share.

Trading Term reviews and negotiation.

Contribute to the monthly forecast sessions, to give insight for each customer group under scope.

Close follow up on In-market sales and stocks at wholesalers’ level to advise the Consumer Division team.

Achieving monthly and yearly sales targets through planning and executing plans for key accounts

Obtain complete knowledge of competitor products and markets

Conduct reviews and manage performance of the sales team, as well as the performance of the Third – Party Sales and Merchandising Company.

Lead, manage and develop the Sales Representatives within CLIENT South Africa (Traditional Market).

Direct reports: ( 5 within South Africa)

Partner closely with local and HQ teams to achieve business goals

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, or Business qualification.

3 + years’ experience working in the retail/wholesale, independent channels environment within FMCG/pharmaceuticals.

Experience in dealing with data sources such as IRI(Aztec) or AC Nielsen.

Strong business acumen, to anticipate market trends and articulate financial growth prospects.

Willing to be hands on, involved on day to day business activities

Demonstrated ability to manage, motivate, coach, and develop people

Demonstrated managerial courage to make and stand by difficult decisions

Ability to manage the customers P & L and achieve the targeted GP margins by customers.

Experience in leading and handling business transformation strategies, plans and activities

Experience in Category Reviews, Top to Top reviews with Senior parties from the customers side.

About The Employer:

