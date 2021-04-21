National Sales Manager- PHARMACEUTICALS/CONSUMER HEALTH at Pharmaceutical/ Consumer Health Client

Apr 21, 2021

CLIENT

A global Consumer Health company focusing on primary health care range of products seeks a strong NSM with a proven track record and strong sales leadership

KEY PURPOSE

  • Meets regional sales financial objectives by forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective actions
  • Establishes sales objectives by creating a sales plan and quota for regions in support of national objectives. Maintains and expands customer base by counselling regional sales representatives; building and maintaining rapport with key customers; identifying new customer opportunities.

Major Responsibilities:

  • Identifying and targeting possible new customers and ensuring that national sales objectives are met.
  • Managing the matrix relationship with the Southern Africa customer base
  • Oversee the implementation of the National Wholesaler promotional grid.
  • Contributing to the group strategy at a national and local level by identifying opportunities to grow market share.
  • Trading Term reviews and negotiation.
  • Contribute to the monthly forecast sessions, to give insight for each customer group under scope.
  • Close follow up on In-market sales and stocks at wholesalers’ level to advise the Consumer Division team.
  • Achieving monthly and yearly sales targets through planning and executing plans for key accounts
  • Obtain complete knowledge of competitor products and markets
  • Conduct reviews and manage performance of the sales team, as well as the performance of the Third – Party Sales and Merchandising Company.
  • Lead, manage and develop the Sales Representatives within CLIENT South Africa (Traditional Market).
  • Direct reports: ( 5 within South Africa)
  • Partner closely with local and HQ teams to achieve business goals

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, or Business qualification.
  • 3 + years’ experience working in the retail/wholesale, independent channels environment within FMCG/pharmaceuticals.
  • Experience in dealing with data sources such as IRI(Aztec) or AC Nielsen.
  • Strong business acumen, to anticipate market trends and articulate financial growth prospects.
  • Willing to be hands on, involved on day to day business activities
  • Demonstrated ability to manage, motivate, coach, and develop people
  • Demonstrated managerial courage to make and stand by difficult decisions
  • Ability to manage the customers P & L and achieve the targeted GP margins by customers.
  • Experience in leading and handling business transformation strategies, plans and activities
  • Experience in Category Reviews, Top to Top reviews with Senior parties from the customers side.

About The Employer:

